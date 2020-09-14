News

Steven Taylor signs for Odisha FC

Steven Taylor was with Newcastle United as man and boy.

The central defender spending over two decades at St James Park, before eventually leaving as he approached turning 30 years of age.

Having been a one club player, Steven Taylor has made up for it since.

Travelling to Portland Timbers to play in the MLS in America, before cutting that move short after six months to join Ipswich and play Championship football, then League One with Peterborough.

In July 2018, Steven Taylor then moved out to New Zealand to join Wellington Phoenix and compete in Australia’s A-League.

A couple of years on from there and now he is set for a new challenge.

Wellington Phoenix announcing that they and the former Newcastle player have mutually agreed for him to move on.

With the 34 year old now trying out a different club, league and country.

Another A-league player makes his way to India 😮✈️https://t.co/PaatYqDumx — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) September 14, 2020

Steven Taylor now announced as a new signing for Odisha FC who play in the Indian Super League.

