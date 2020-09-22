News

Steve Bruce with latest embarrassing excuse – His claims already proved to be false

Steve Bruce is at it again.

The NUFC Head Coach coming out with his latest embarrassing excuse.

After the abysmal performance and 3-0 defeat to Brighton, Steve Bruce coming out with an extraordinary claim.

Rather than looking at the obvious mistakes he made with both tactics and team selection on Sunday, instead he looks for outside factors.

Steve Bruce also doing his classic routine of saying he’s not making excuses but…absolutely making excuses.

Talking about the latest Newcastle defeat at St James Park, Steve Bruce claiming:

“If you look at the away form of a lot of teams, I don’t think it matters without any supporters here whether you’re home or away, I really, really don’t.

“I think we [Newcastle United] are at a bigger disadvantage because of what our crowd brings us.

“Look, I’m not going to try to make an excuse…but I think it’s fair to say that people’s away form is sometimes better than their home form, especially when we are playing behind closed doors.”

So Steve Bruce claiming that Newcastle United are at some special disadvantage compared to the other 19 Premier League clubs.

That Newcastle not having their fans inside St James Park is far more damaging than for everybody else?

Steve Bruce claiming that in these days of behind closed doors football, it has led to a lot more away wins in the Premier League…

If you are going to make excuses like this, you really need to check your facts first.

Last week a report was released by the CIES Football Observatory who analysed the difference in the percentage of home wins before and after the virus pandemic in 63 leagues worldwide.

In each league they compared results over the previous five years (1 January 2015 – 31 March 2020) with games played from 1 April 2020 – 24 August 2020.

Their findings for the Premier League?

They found that in the previous five years, on average PL home clubs won 45.9% of games.

Then after the Premier League restart in June 2020, they found that PL home clubs won 46.7% of matches.

So with no fans in the stadiums, Premier League clubs were actually winning MORE games at home and less away.

As for Newcastle United in particular, if the fans give NUFC such an advantage at home, how come last season (when all but five games at SJP were played in front of fans) Newcastle only won more home matches than three other clubs?

Under Steve Bruce, Newcastle only won six home matches last season and five away, before the behind closed doors matches it was five home wins and four away for Steve Bruce and NUFC.

Steve Bruce, an excuse for every occasion.

