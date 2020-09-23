News

Steve Bruce ” We blew them away” – Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7

Steve Bruce was a happy man at the Mazuma Stadium, as the final whistle blew.

After coasting into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a seven goal thrashing of Morecambe, the NUFC Head Coach declaring: ‘We have a chance. Let’s have a go and have a crack at it.’

Steve Bruce saying ‘We are capable of winning five or six games’, meaning to win the League Cup, not an aspiration of victories in the Premier League this season.

A charmed draw has seen Newcastle beat a weakened Championship Blackburn at home, League Two Morecambe tonight, then next midweek a trip to League Two Newport.

Win that and Newcastle are in the quarter-finals, one step away from getting into the semis of the League Cup for only the second time in the competition’s 60 year history.

Hopefully this match and goals will help get the confidence flowing, for no one more so than Joelinton.

Steve Bruce declaring: ‘I was delighted when he put one in the top corner and cut in, it was great to see that ability we know he has. We just have to bring it out of him.’

Steve Bruce:

“It was nice to get the job done and the way they went about it – some of the football they played in the first half an hour was terrific.

“I was delighted.

“Right from the start Lascelles wins two big towering headers and Sean Longstaff has gone into a challenge just underneath me and it really set the tempo.

“I thought the first half an hour we blew them away which was good to see.

“We have a chance.

“Let’s have a go and have a crack at it.

“We have a squad that’s capable and we got to the quarter final of the FA Cup last season but came unstuck to Manchester City.

“We are capable of winning five or six games.

“He [Joelinton] might have to be a bit more selfish.

“I was delighted when he put one in the top corner and cut in, it was great to see that ability we know he has.

“We just have to bring it out of him.

“It won’t do him any harm to score two today and contribute the way he did.”

Steve Bruce on Jacob Murphy:

“I won’t be letting him out on loan.

“He deserves to stay with us and he’s improved enormously.

“He’s had a really good pre-season and has shown a great attitude.

“He’s benefited from being out on loan last season and has really given us food for thought.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

