Steve Bruce update on ASM and Lewis injuries as discusses team selection at Morecambe

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Tuesday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach briefing the journalists ahead of playing Morecambe on Wednesday night.

Steve Bruce updating on the injuries picked up on Sunday.

He says that both Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis won’t be available on Wednesday night.

However, after a scan on ASM’s ankle, Steve Bruce is hopeful that both he and Lewis will be ok for Spurs on Sunday.

Talking about team selection for Morecambe, Bruce confirms there will be changes but a strong team put out etc etc.

Last week there were 10 changes for the Blackburn match and surely we can expect similar this time.

Embarrassingly, Steve Bruce has complained that ‘There are other teams that play poorly but don’t get the sensational headlines that we get…’

The NUFC Head Coach responding after the fallout that followed the shamble on Sunday against Brighton.

Earlier, Steve Bruce complained that Newcastle are more disadvantaged than the other 19 Premier League clubs by not having fans inside the stadiums, something which the facts very definitely don’t back up. After only five wins in his last twenty two Premier League matches, we need solutions and not feeble excuses from Mr Bruce.

Steve Bruce reflecting on the Brighton match:

“We were totally disappointed about what happened at the weekend.

“We got off to an awful start and it was one of those really difficult afternoons performance wise.

“The only way you can put it right is with another game on the horizon.

“There are other teams that play poorly but don’t get the sensational headlines that we get…

“But that’s what we have to deal with and have to accept.”

Steve Bruce on the injuries picked up on Sunday:

“Saint-Maximin has had a scan on his ankle and we don’t think it’s that bad.

“He won’t make tomorrow night but has a chance for Sunday.

“We were worried about Jamal’s eye and it’s completely closed but thankfully there’s no lasting damage to it.”

Steve Bruce on Morecambe:

“It’s never going to be easy in the cup competitions.

“It’s their cup final and their players will be champing at the bit to play so we’ll pick a team that will be big enough, strong enough and fit enough to go and get a result.

“We will put a strong team out and there are people that desperately need to play.

“We could have seven games in the first three weeks of the season.

“Game management of a few will be critical but we will make changes.”

