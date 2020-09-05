News

Steve Bruce speaks for first time in 11 days – Details injuries and ‘very confident’ on signings

The last time we heard directly from Steve Bruce it was 11 days ago.

Newcastle United beating Crewe 3-0 in the opening friendly at the club’s pre-season training base near York, the Head Coach spoke to the club’s own NUFC TV.

Eleven days on and after a 5-1 hammering at Middlesbrough on Tuesday and 1-0 defeat to Stoke on Saturday, Steve Bruce has finally emerged from hiding.

Still no proper access for outside media, on camera or via Zoom calls, but Bruce did speak to NUFC TV once again after losing to Stoke.

After another poor performance and defeat, Steve Bruce says about next Saturday at West Ham: ‘I’m sure it will be totally different to the way we looked today.’ Here’s hoping.

Detailing injuries to a number of players, Steve Bruce gave no explanation as to why Jonjo Shelvey and Florian Lejeune were missing.

The Head Coach admits that his team need a ‘spark’ via the transfer market and although not naming names (Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Rob Holding and Callum Wilson are all claimed to be set for moves to Newcastle), said: ‘I am very confident that we can get them over the line in the next few days.’

Steve Bruce speaking to NUFC TV after Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Stoke:

“The good part today is that we picked up no injuries.

“We have had a very difficult couple of weeks in terms of people who we thought were going to be OK after lockdown, certainly haven’t recovered, people like Dummy [Paul Dummett] and Ciaran Clark.

“We’ve picked up injuries which were unfortunate.

“Unfortunately Dwight [Gayle] got injured against Crewe some 10 days ago, has an operation today, which will rule him out for at least three or four months.

“So that has been a disappointment, all in all it has been a very difficult couple of weeks and we can’t deny that.

“However, we have got one or two things working behind the scenes in terms of players coming in.

“I think it has been publicised and I think all the supporters are eager to see it happen. We are close to one or two things, so let us hope in the next 24 hours, 48 hours we can bring one or two in.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for the young ones, Murphy and Barlaser in particular, they didn’t do themselves any harm. There’s always something positive.

“You can’t really look into results at the minute, the results and the real thing comes out next week.

“So I am pleased that nobody added to the injury list, we have got far too many [injuries] and a few on international duty. It was a patched up team to say the least, I think we could only put out three or four subs.”

‘What can you tell us about the injury list?’

“Dwight [Gayle] is the immediate one.

“We know Fab[ian] Schar dislocated his shoulder, that was only three or four weeks ago, so he aint ready.

“Unfortunately Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark, they aren’t ready.

“Matt Ritchie picked up an injury only two days ago.

“So all in all we aren’t too serious but we haven’t had time to recover in terms of Clark and Dummett in particular. They are playing catch up a lot.

“We have to roll our sleeves up and get on with it.

“More than ever we need two or three people to walk through the door and give everybody a lift. We are working as best we can to make that happen.

“Any dressing room needs to have a spark of somebody coming in to the squad that can help us.

“Certainly at the minute we need a bit of help with the problems we have got, before we even start.

“We know what we are trying to achieve in trying to get there and hopefully before the window closes, we will have four or five in the door, which will certainly improve us.”

‘With that first Premier League game a week away. things could look a little different?’

“I’m sure it will be totally different to the way we looked today.

“Jamaal [Lascelles] will be available for a start and you know, it has been a difficult couple of weeks, there is no denying that, but we will keep bashing away, we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make one or two things happen.

“I am very confident that we can get them over the line in the next few days.”

