Steve Bruce says patience was needed but important thing is ‘These players improve us’

Steve Bruce claims that patience has paid off.

Newcastle United not bringing in any credible first team signings until Newcastle were staring the 2020/21 Premier League season in the face.

Day 43 of the transfer window before a penny was spent, with Callum Wilson signing on Monday, then Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis within the next 24 hours.

Only squad players Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick having arrived in the preceding couple of months (free agent Gillespie able to sign a few weeks before the transfer window opened).

Steve Bruce says that whilst fans have had to wait for credible signings (Mike Ashley rarely allowing key signings to be made in good time), the important thing is that the three signed this week ‘improve’ Newcastle United.

By which I assume of course he means the first team.

Which is of course what this window had to be about.

Newcastle United desperately needed a mobile left-back who could get up and down the pitch, plus most importantly, add creativity and goals.

Jamal Lewis made 25 Premier League starts in his first top tier season and has all the potential, whilst Newcastle fans will be hoping for a repeat of the 2018/19 season for the other two, Wilson scoring 14 goals, whilst Fraser got 14 assists and seven goals.

That is a real stand out season for the pair with their other years coming nowhere close BUT it does point to the fact they can do it, IF they get the right back-up. In 2018/19, Bournemouth scored 56 Premier League goals (but conceded 70), a total never beaten by Newcastle in 13 years under Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce:

“It has been a great week for us with incoming players.

“We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key.

“He [Jamal Lewis] is only 22 and has a wonderful future ahead of him.

“I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come.

“Jamal [Lewis] is a very exciting prospect.

“I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season.”

