Steve Bruce says nothing wrong with Newcastle’s style of play after 0 shots on goal in 3 hours

Steve Bruce has been quizzed about the shocking negative tactics he has employed this season.

Newcastle United went over three hours of Premier League football without an effort on target, before getting that incredibly fortunate penalty at Spurs.

However, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Steve Bruce denies that lack of chances / shots is anything to do with him.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that its hasn’t got ‘anything to do with style of play.’

Instead, Steve Bruce simply appearing to blame the players instead, saying performances haven’t been good enough.

Quite amazing that Steve Bruce refuses to admit to any blame whatsoever for his ultra negative tactics.

The way he sets the team up and instructs them how to play, obviously leads to these type of performances and lack of attacking threat.

We saw this throughout all but a few matches last season.

Indeed, apart from the 7-0 dubbing of Morecambe who were 89th of 91 league clubs last season, this is how many shots on target Newcastle have had in most recent games: Tottenham (one), Brighton (none), Blackburn (two), West Ham (two), Liverpool (two) and Brighton (one).

Steve Bruce talking to Sky Sports:

“I totally understand we didn’t play well enough on Sunday or the week before.

“But I don’t think it’s got anything to do with style of play.

“Nobody questioned us about our style of play after West Ham.

“I do want to change but I’ve had to be really patient with it.

“We need to be flexible (with tactics), we see other teams like West Ham matching up Wolves and Arsenal also doing it.

“But I agree our performance levels need to improve, there’s no question about that.”

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“Matt Ritchie is seeing a surgeon to have his shoulder repaired.

“So, that’s going to be a while unfortunately.

“With that, Dummett, Matty Longstaff and Clark out long-term – it’s a worry, at this early part of the season.

“We’ll see how Saint-Maximin is today again.

“He trained yesterday and we don’t think there’s too much concern there but, obviously he’s been off it for ten days.”

Playing Newport County:

“I will use the squad – but that’s what the squad is for.

“For example, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy grasped the chance – neither were involved against Brighton – but played and did really well at Morecambe, and Jacob forced his way onto the pitch at Spurs.

Bruce on Mark Gillespie:

“He’s gone under the radar.

“It was a big game for him two weeks ago, when he made his debut.

“He trains well every day, and fair play to him – I’m delighted for him.

“Another clean sheet for him tomorrow would be terrific, and a great start for him.”

