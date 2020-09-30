News

Steve Bruce says he’s very disappointed ‘all of a sudden’ questioning his tactics after Newport shambles

Steve Bruce has now seen Newcastle United win four of their opening six matches of the season, draw another, lose only one.

This fourth win of the season though, surely sums up the difference between how the NUFC Head Coach and the Newcastle fans are seeing the situation.

Newcastle United falling behind in the fifth minute to Newport, before Jonjo Shelvey levelled it with three minutes of normal time to go.

A penalty shoot-out victory then followed, with Newcastle victorious, but only after a poor Joelinton effort had given Newport an initial spot-kick advantage.

After this very poor performance and fortunate win, Steve Bruce was in defiant mood.

When asked about his tactics once again, Bruce responded with: ‘I agree we didn’t play well enough…but now all of a sudden it’s questioning tactics. I find the whole thing disappointing.’

Not half as disappointing as Newcastle fans found this latest episode of shambolic football from Steve Bruce.

From the start the tactics were to knock long balls up to Andy Carroll and then…who knows.

Steve Bruce insisted ‘I thoroughly think we deserved to go through’ but not many (any?) Newcastle supporters would agree.

Yes NUFC had the better of the stats BUT in reality, Newcastle very rarely ever threatened until a late flurry as they became desperate, it being Newport who had some decent chances before the break to extend their lead.

All eyes now turn to Saturday and Burnley, a club that are one of the early relegation favourites along with Newcastle United.

Will the outrageous luck of Steve Bruce continue?

Steve Bruce asked about his tactics against Newport:

“I agree we didn’t play well enough…but now all of a sudden it’s questioning tactics.

“I find the whole thing disappointing.

“We don’t go out there not wanting to play well.

“I thoroughly think we deserved to go through.

“You can see how they have beaten Swansea and Watford.

“They play a certain way for a lower division team.

“They got the goal early and as if they didn’t have enough belief, that gave them a bit more.

“They certainly had belief and we found it difficult, hats off to them.

“They defended with their lives at the end and it took a real bit of quality because, the way it was going, I didn’t think we would get the breakthrough.

“But we are through.

“I thought we played well in the last half an hour.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shelvey 87

Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores

Newport:

Abrahams 5

Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)

Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)

Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)

Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)

Referee: Josh Brooks

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

