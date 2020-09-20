News

Steve Bruce says dubious Brighton penalty and bizarre explanation for Andy Carroll selection

Steve Bruce watched on as his team were totally outplayed by Brighton.

The fans seriously questioning the tactics and team selection.

Indeed, it was so bad, that even the NUFC journalists found themselves with no option but to quiz their mate on his choice of players and use of them.

Graham Potter had his side playing excellent attacking football as they moved the ball around the pitch, in response, the Steve Bruce plan appeared to be hit it long to Andy Carroll and hope something happens.

Whilst as for the defensive plan…?

After the match, Steve Bruce was asked why he had played Andy Carroll and not Miguel Almiron.

The Newcastle Head Coach giving the most feeble and bizarre excuse, saying he thought it would have been ‘unfair’ on Andy Carroll not to play him after the striker played ok against West Ham.

Very embarrassing that this was the best that Steve Bruce could come up with, surely any half decent manager or coach would take into account the opposition and different circumstances of each game.

West Ham give you plenty of space and their centre-backs aren’t too keen on a physical test, the exact opposite of Brighton, who press you and all their centre-backs liking the ball played in the air and getting stuck in.

Equally embarrassing was Steve Bruce trying to claim the penalty should not have been given, when it was obvious ASM fouled Lamptey.

Bruce says that it was conceding two quick goals that made it impossible for Newcastle to get anything from this game but I think when Steve Bruce selected the team and read out the tactics to the team, was the point when the match was lost.

Steve Bruce asked about his team selection against Brighton and especially starting with Andy Carroll not Miguel Almiron:

“We were better after making the change [Almiron for Carroll at half-time].

“But I think it would have been unfair [not to play Andy Carroll] after his performance last week.

“When you are two down after seven minutes, it becomes difficult against a team who base their style on possession.

“We never gave ourselves a chance but the penalty was dubious and then we let them in again with a basic piece of play.

“We have been beaten badly at home and we have to accept that we weren’t good enough.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and we’ve gifted them the first two goals.

“When you start like that it’ll be a difficult afternoon.

“We changed formation at half-time and it helped us slightly but we couldn’t recover from an awful 10 minutes.

“Since I have been here it’s like this, we do OK for a while and then we throw a hand grenade in.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

