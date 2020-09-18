News

Steve Bruce says 5 ruled out for Brighton but good news is ASM one of 20 fit outfield players

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Friday afternoon.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of NUFC hosting Brighton.

A 2pm Sunday kick-off will see the first home Premier League match of the season for Newcastle at St James Park.

Newcastle looking to follow up a deserved victory at West Ham and a lucky League Cup one against Blackburn.

Steve Bruce has now given an injury and fitness update.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Allan Saint-Maximin ‘is fine’ and will be available on Sunday.

Concerns were raised when he took a knock against Blackburn and needed treatment.

Steve Bruce does though list a number or players who are ruled out.

Bruce saying that Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar and Matty Longstaff aren’t coming back yet. Obviously an oversight that Dwight Gayle wasn’t mentioned, as he won’t be back for months.

However, good news is that Steve Bruce says no new injury problems after the opening two matches.

Bruce commenting: ‘There’s a healthy look to the squad at the moment, with 20 outfield players fit and available.’

Steve Bruce press conference comments reported by club:

“It’s still a bit too early for Dummett, [Matty] Longstaff, Schär and Dubravka.

“Everybody else seems to be OK and we have a clean bill of health from the other night. Allan Saint Maximin is fine.”

Steve Bruce also talking to BBC Newcastle: about the Brighton match:

“The more players you’ve got in more positions, the better, and the stronger the competition.

“With the way they played last weekend, I’ve got a decision or two to make.

“We’ve got ourselves an opportunity against a very good Brighton side – I watched them last week against Chelsea.

“We’re going to have to be patient because they are going to have a bit of the ball.

“We had two nil-nils against them last year.”

