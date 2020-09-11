News

Steve Bruce says 2 new signings fit for West Ham but 4 definitely out and 3 late fitness tests

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists on the eve of NUFC’s visit to West Ham.

An 8pm Saturday kick-off will launch the Premier League for Newcastle behind closed doors in East London.

As the press conference was playing out, the club revealed that both Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden had signed new contracts.

The midfielder a six year one and Darlow a five year deal.

Steve Bruce has given an injury and fitness update.

The NUFC Head Coach stating that both Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis are fit and available to start.

However, there a number of players who face late fitness tests.

Steve Bruce saying he will wait and see how Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser are after training before making a decision on their involvement if any at West Ham.

Bruce also confirmed that as expected Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Fabian Schar are all unavailable.

Steve Bruce press conference comments reported by club:

“Matt Ritchie [calf] is still touch and go, he’s trained but we’ll see how he is today.

“Matty Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schär and Dwight Gayle won’t make it but we’re getting a few back which is important.”

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle: about the injury / fitness situation ahead of the West Ham match:

“[Ciaran] Clark has been OK in the last three or four days, so we’ll see how he is.

“Matty Longstaff is a worry to us at the minute with his thigh.

“Schar is still recovering from his shoulder injury.

“Wilson will be available.

“We will see how [Ryan] Fraser is today because he hasn’t played a lot but he’s trained for the last two days.

“[Jamal] Lewis will play.”

Bruce on Mike Ashley:

“He’s been fully supportive…if we needed evidence of that support, it has come at the right time with what we’ve done in the last few days.

“We’ve had to beat off some big competition and we needed the owner to flex his muscles.”

Bruce on Karl Darlow’s new five year contract:

“Karl has done very well, even though he hasn’t had the opportunities I would have liked because of the form of Dubravka.

“But, he pushes him every day in training. We’re delighted.”

Bruce on new Isaac Hayden six year deal:

“The Isaac situation seems to have been going on since I came here.

“I’m delighted he’s tied himself down.

“What you don’t want is a 25 year old player drifting out of contract.”

Bruce on Yoshinori Muto:

“Yoshi is a smashing lad.

“It hasn’t gone as well for him as I’m sure he’d have liked but he’s the ultimate pro.

“He probably needs to go somewhere and play.

“It’s not healthy that he’s not going to be involved.”

