News

Steve Bruce press conference – 5 or 6 make claim to play v Tottenham after Morecambe performance

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Friday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking to journalists ahead of the game at Tottenham on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Steve Bruce revealing that Ciaran Clark is back on the injured list after hurting his thigh in the Morecambe match. Meanwhile, Bruce says that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis will be monitored in training on Friday afternoon, after picking up injuries against Brighton last Sunday.

Steve Bruce claims that five or six who impressed against Morecambe could potentially be considered for the team against Spurs.

Steve Bruce speaking at Friday’s pre-Tottenham press conference:

“We’ll see how Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint Maximin are when they train.

“Jamal has an awful eye injury and Allan has a slight twist to his ankle.

“It’s too early to make a call but they are a doubt.

“Ciaran Clark has hurt his thigh [in the game against Morecambe].”

Steve Bruce on Morecambe match:

“They did everything that was asked of them and if any of them sensed an opportunity to get into the team then they’ve done their bit.

“They all worked extremely hard and got the rewards for it.

“It was the kind of reaction we wanted.”

Steve Bruce on Jacob Murphy:

“Not just his performance the other night – since we’ve come back for pre-season I’ve been very, very pleased with his progress.

I’m pleased for him – he’s grasped the opportunity.”

Steve Bruce on Joelinton:

“Getting on the scoresheet doesn’t do you any harm.

“We all know there’s a talent there.

“When you see his second goal you – you have to have ability to score a goal like that.

“We hope it gives him that bit of confidence.

“He’s just got to keep working hard at it.”

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle:

“The response (at Morecambe) was just what we needed, and I was delighted with the performance from the very first whistle.

“We were right at it.

“Maybe five or six of them have made a big claim to be in the team at the weekend.

“I’m mindful of the fact that we need to be in a position where we can play a couple of formations.

“Most teams have that in their locker. It’s something we have been working on.

“We played a certain way last year before changing.

“We can’t think we can go and play against the top teams and match them just in a game of football – we have to do something different, tactically.

“We did it well against the top teams last year. Let’s hope we can do the same again this year.”

