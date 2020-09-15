News

Steve Bruce picked out three players for special mention after Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0

Steve Bruce watched on as his Newcastle side were outplayed for most of the night by Championship Blackburn Rovers.

Dominating the stats, Blackburn had more shots (14 v 5), more corners (10 v 3) and more possession (64% v 34%).

Nevertheless, it is Newcastle United who travel to League Two Morecambe next week for a place in the fourth round.

A superb ball from Miguel Almiron was finished off confidently by Ryan Fraser, showing the visitors how to put the ball in the back of the net.

In three hours for football so far this season, the three goals have all been scored by new signings, underlining why Newcastle found it so difficult to score last season.

Steve Bruce picked out three players after the game for special mention.

The fact he thought Mark Gillespie was man of the match, summed up the game and the dominance of the visitors.

The quality of Ryan Fraser shone through as well for the NUFC Head Coach, whilst he says ‘the big one’ was Ciaran Clark playing his first competitive football since February and acquitting himself well.

Steve Bruce:

“The only bit of quality we showed all night was the goal.

“It was a great ball [from Miguel Almiron], a great run and Ryan [Fraser] stuck it in well.

“Considering he hasn’t played since March I thought Ryan’s effort, endeavour and enthusiasm was there for everybody to see.

“It was a great finish and a great run.

“Mark Gillespie was given away as a 16 year old [by Newcastle] so it was a big night for him on his debut and he was arguably our best player.

“Ciaran Clark was the big one for me – I thought he was immaculate considering he hadn’t played since around last Christmas time.

“We have got another big game on Sunday and that’s now six games we’re going to play in a period of two and a half weeks so we’ll get ready for that challenge.

“That game tonight has made sure we have got a lot of players now with some game time under their belt.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

