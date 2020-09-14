News

Steve Bruce names 5 Newcastle players who have to leave and 2 who will start v Blackburn

Steve Bruce has reported good news from the West Ham match, not only three points but no injury concerns.

The NUFC Head Coach has named two players who are definitely lined up to play Blackburn.

Steve Bruce saying new signings Ryan Fraser and Mark Gillespie will both be in the starting eleven, injury and fitness permitting.

Newcastle United need to move on a number of players and Steve Bruce has on Monday named five who definitely need to find new clubs.

Yoshinori Muto is one of the five, along with Henri Saivet and Christian Atsu.

The quintet completed by Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons who earlier today were reported to have turned down pay-offs offered by the club to get them out early, rather than sitting out this last year of their contracts.

Atsu and Saivet both have a year left as well, Muto two years.

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle about Blackburn match:

“Gillespie and Fraser will both play.

“Fraser’s been training all week but I’m just wary he hadn’t trained or played with a group of footballers since last March.

“But, he’s in fantastic condition, he’s itching to start, and the likelihood is he’ll play.

“There were a few tired bodies but everyone reported in yesterday fine.

“We have got a clean bill of health going into training this morning again.”

Bruce on players needing to move on:

“I like Christian [Atsu] – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, a good professional – but in a situation where, are they going to play enough?

“There has to come a time when they go and play football.

“The same goes for Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here.

“We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro.

“Saivet, Atsu, Muto, Lazaar, Aarons – they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again.”

