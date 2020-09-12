News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Newcastle team v West Ham

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v West Ham at 7pm on Saturday night.

NUFC looking to improve on a record of only four wins in their final 20 PL games of last season.

The new season kicking off for Newcastle United a day less than seven weeks since 2019/20 ended.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v West Ham though…

The team named as:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

Subs

Gillespie, Almiron, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Sean Longstaff

So three new signings starting, two on the bench.

So how will they line up though on the pitch tonight?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Darlow.

Manquillo on the right with Lascelles and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Lewis on the left making his debut.

Then a midfield trio of Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the pitch.

Steve Bruce confirming that: ‘Wilson is partnered up front by Andy Carroll, who faces his former club after an impressive pre-season, with Allan Saint-Maximin making up a varied and exciting front three.’

Newcastle then set to play apparently a 4-3-1-2 formation according to the information from Steve Bruce via the club site, with ASM in a free role seemingly.

What the reality will be we shall shortly see.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

‘Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick and Jamal Lewis will make their Magpies debuts in Newcastle United’s opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at West Ham United (kick-off 8pm BST).

The trio, who all joined the club during the brief close season, are named in Steve Bruce’s starting XI at the London Stadium while fellow new boys Ryan Fraser and Mark Gillespie start on the bench.

England international Wilson is partnered up front by Andy Carroll, who faces his former club after an impressive pre-season, with Allan Saint-Maximin making up a varied and exciting front three.

Former Burnley man Hendrick is joined in midfield by Isaac Hayden, who signed a new six-year contract with club on Friday, and Jonjo Shelvey, who scored both home and away against the Hammers last season.

Ex-Norwich full-back Lewis is at left-back, with Javier Manquillo on the right side of defence and Federico Fernández and skipper Jamaal Lascelles in the centre.

Martin Dúbravka’s injury means that Karl Darlow makes his first Premier League appearance since a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in February 2018. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has played a number of cup games in the meantime and agreed a new five-year deal on Friday.

Fraser, whose last Premier League match came for AFC Bournemouth in March, will wait in the wings should Bruce require added impetus later in the game.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow; Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles (c), Jamal Lewis; Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey; Callum Wilson, Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Substitutes: Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Ryan Fraser, Miguel Almirón, Joelinton’

