Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Newcastle team v Tottenham

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Tottenham at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

NUFC looking to improve on a record of only five wins in their last twenty two Premier League games.

The new season kicked off with a win in London before that shambles against Brighton, so can Newcastle enjoy another capital day out?

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Tottenham though…

The team named as:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Subs

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Yedlin, Lewis, Murphy, Sean Longstaff

So three changes from the line-up against Brighton but how will they line up though on the pitch this afternoon?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Darlow.

Manquillo on the right with Lascelles and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Ritchie on the left as Lewis drops to the bench. Many fans when seeing the team announced, thinking maybe five at the back with Ritchie as wing-back and Hayden a third centre-back…

However, Ritchie playing as an out and out left-back.

Then a midfield trio of Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the pitch.

Then the Steve Bruce / club info below confirming Almiron on the right of Wilson and Joelinton on the left.

Newcastle lining up then, according to Steve Bruce, in a 4-3-3 / 4-3-2-1 shape, though what the reality will be….

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Miguel Almirón will make his first Premier League start of the season when Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

The Paraguayan international impressed after coming off the bench in the 2-0 opening-day win at West Ham earlier this month and also starred in the 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Morecambe in midweek.

And his reward is a start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he helped Steve Bruce’s side earn a 1-0 win last term on what was their first visit to the new ground.

Bruce has also opted to start forward Joelinton, who bagged a brace at the Mazuma Stadium on Wednesday night, with winger Allan Saint-Maximin missing out through injury.

Karl Darlow starts in goal, with Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernández forming a central defensive partnership and Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie as full backs.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden will line up in midfield, along with summer signing Jeff Hendrick – who netted on his Magpies debut against the Hammers on their last trip to the capital.

And it will be a three-pronged attack for United, with Almirón, Callum Wilson and Joelinton forming a forward line.

Andy Carroll, Jamal Lewis and Jacob Murphy are all on the bench, and Mark Gillespie, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Sean Longstaff are also among the substitutes.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Matt Ritchie; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick; Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Mark Gillespie, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Andy Carroll.

