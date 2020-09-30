News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Newcastle team v Newport

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Newport at 4/30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

NUFC looking to move into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

If successful at Newport, Newcastle United would play their last eight game in week commencing Monday 21 December.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Tottenham though…

The team named as:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Lewis, Shelvey, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Carroll

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Hendrick, Hayden, Anderson

So seven changes from the line-up against Tottenham but how will they line up though on the pitch this afternoon?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Mark Gillespie.

Manquillo on the right with Krafth and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Lewis on the left.

Then ‘in the engine room’ a central midfield combination of Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff ‘providing the foil for a dangerous attacking midfield trio of Fraser, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.’

Andy Carroll then leading the line as the sole striker.

Newcastle lining up then, according to Steve Bruce, in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Seventeen year old midfielder Elliot Anderson is involved with the senior team for the first time, named on the bench.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Ryan Fraser will return to the Newcastle United line-up for Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Newport County (5:30pm kick-off).

United head to Wales to face the League Two side at Rodney Parade, with head coach Steve Bruce naming a strong side as the Magpies bid to book their place in the quarter-finals.

And Scotland international Fraser, who netted the winner on his Newcastle debut to seal a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers a fortnight ago, returns to the starting 11 after missing out on Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur – while there is also a place on the bench for youngster Elliot Anderson, who is yet to make his first team bow.

Mark Gillespie replaces former Newport loanee Karl Darlow in goal, with Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández and Jamal Lewis making up a back four.

In front of them, Jonjo Shelvey partners Sean Longstaff in the engine room, providing the foil for a dangerous attacking midfield trio of Fraser, Miguel Almirón and Jacob Murphy.

And Andy Carroll will lead the line for United, though Bruce has some firepower on the bench in the form of Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

The forward pair are joined by Darlow, Fabian Schär and Isaac Hayden among the substitutes, with recent arrival Jeff Hendrick and 17-year-old Anderson – an impressive performer for the club’s under-23 side over the past year – also available should Bruce decide to change his personnel during the tie.

Newcastle United: Mark Gillespie; Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff; Ryan Fraser, Miguel Almirón, Jacob Murphy; Andy Carroll

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Fabian Schär, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Callum Wilson

