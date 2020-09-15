News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Newcastle team v Blackburn

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Blackburn at 6.30pm on Tuesday night.

NUFC looking to improve on a dismal record of not even reaching round three in the League Cup since 2016.

That season Rafa Benitez guided Newcastle to the dizzy heights of round five.

This season, if Newcastle are still in the League Cup by the time we reach October, they will be once again into the fifth round.

As we now have three midweeks in a row of League Cup rounds, next week (commencing Monday 21 September) for the third round where Newcastle would face Oldham or Morecambe away if beating Blackburn, then round four would be played week commencing Monday 28 September.

The NUFC selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Blackburn though…

The team named as:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie, Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, ASM, Hayden, Hendrick, Atsu, Murphy

So ten changes in total, only Manquillo surviving from the starting eleven that beat West Ham, but how will they line up though on the pitch tonight?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of debut making Gillespie.

Clark and Krafth are the central defenders, with then Yedlin and Manquillo full-backs, presumably the Spaniard moving over to the left as nobody to cover Lewis who is rested after his NUFC debut at West Ham.

A home grown combination of Barlaser and Sean Longstaff in central midfield.

On the wings we have Matt Ritchie and debut making Ryan Fraser.

Whilst the info from Steve Bruce via the club announcement, is that Miguel Almiron is in the ‘number ten position behind lone forward Joelinton’, as the Brazilian gets his chance to start off this season with a goal or two.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

‘Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has rung the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup visit of Blackburn Rovers, making ten alterations for the game at St. James’ Park – and handing debuts to two summer signings.

The Magpies kicked off the 2020/21 campaign with a Premier League victory at West Ham on Saturday night, but the majority of the side that saw off the Hammers in the capital have been rested as Bruce hands an opportunity to impress to some of the other members of his squad.

Among them are recent arrivals Mark Gillespie and Ryan Fraser, who both line up from the start against Rovers, with Dan Barlaser – who spent last term out on loan at Rotherham United – also in the starting 11.

Ciaran Clark starts in a competitive fixture for the first time since recovering from a serious ankle injury, while Emil Krafth partners him at centre half in front of debutant goalkeeper Gillespie.

Javier Manquillo – the only survivor from the win at the London Stadium – and DeAndre Yedlin are the two full backs, while Barlaser starts in the centre of midfield alongside Sean Longstaff.

Further forward, Matt Ritchie and former Bournemouth man Fraser line up on the wing, with Miguel Almirón in the number ten position behind lone forward Joelinton.

Bruce has a host of options at his disposal from the bench, too, with Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Allan Saint-Maximin all among the substitutes.

Karl Darlow provides backup for Gillespie, while Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy and Jeff Hendrick are also available to be called upon from the bench.

Newcastle United: Mark Gillespie; Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, DeAndre Yedlin; Sean Longstaff, Dan Barlaser; Ryan Fraser, Miguel Almirón, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Allan Saint-Maximin.’

