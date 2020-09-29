News

Steve Bruce confirms operation for Matt Ritchie and how long expected to be missing

Matt Ritchie collided with a Spurs player on Sunday in a fair challenge where both were going for the ball, however, the Newcastle player left writhing on the floor after coming off worse.

After the final whistle, Steve Bruce gave a very negative outlook on Ritchie’s prognosis.

Playing as an emergency left-back, Matt Ritchie was forced off with his injury in the 69th minute and the NUFC Head Coach thought it didn’t look good.

Steve Bruce saying that his medical people believed that Ritchie has ‘done exactly the same as Fabian Schar did’ with this new injury.

Ironically that was also against Spurs, the 3-1 defeat at St James Park on 15 July was the Swiss defender’s last game.

Schar had an operation on his shoulder and is now approaching three months out and still not included in any 2020/21 squad so far.

On Tuesday, Steve Bruce has confirmed that Matt Ritchie has indeed got a very similar injury to Fabian Schar.

The NUFC Head Coach stating that the Scottish international will be having an operation on his shoulder today.

Steve Bruce also said that he expects Matt Ritchie to be out for the same kind of time as Schar.

Bruce said Schar had been missing nine weeks so far but it is actually 11 weeks and counting since that injury on 15 July.

So with Matt Ritchie, sounds like the new year before we will see him again on the pitch.

Steve Bruce asked on Sunday about the Matt Ritchie injury situation after drawing 1-1 at Tottenham:

“We have got another one with Matt Ritchie doing the joint in his shoulder.

“We will see how it is but it’s not looking good.

“We don’t think it’s a dislocation…it looks as though he’s done exactly the same as Fabian Schar did, which will probably mean an operation.

“We will know more in the next couple of days.”

