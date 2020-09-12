News

Steve Bruce celebrates and declares ‘Worthy winners’ as Callum Wilson gets 8th goal v West Ham

Steve Bruce was a happy man on Saturday night.

Three points and two new signings getting the goals.

Strikers need goals for confidence and Callum Wilson had only scored three in the previous eleven and a half months.

However, he looked sharp all night and delivered a cute finish from Hendrick’s clever header.

Callum Wilson now has 42 Premier League goals and eight of them scored against West Ham.

Despite just five assists and nine goals in four Premier League seasons, Jeff Hendrick delivered. As well as the assist, a superb late strike made sure of the points.

Newcastle were good and West Ham terrible, however, you can only beat what is in front of you and hopefully NUFC can build from here.

Steve Bruce talking to Sky Sports:

“I wouldn’t say the best week…but when you come away in the Premier League and win 2-0, with two new signings scoring, it helps the cause.

“There was not much in it and we have a striker who scored a typical striker’s goal.

“Callum Wilson enjoys playing against West Ham and it was good to see them two [Wilson and Hendrick] get off the mark.

“We were worthy winners.

“We have been missing the goals and Callum will give us something different and make the squad better.

“He can only help the situation.

“We have made progress.

“It is a long season and we cannot get carried away but the last week has been a positive week for everybody – the impact the signings have made – the supporters in particular will like the look of them,

“That is certainly the best I have seen of Andy Carroll since he has been back [at Newcastle].

“He has scored a couple of goals in pre-season and when he plays like that and stays well, we know what sort of competitor he is.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

