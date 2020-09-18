News

Steve Bruce backing Joelinton ahead of Brighton “One thing about big Joe is he’s resilient”

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Friday ahead of facing Brighton.

A 2pm Sunday kick-off will see the first home Premier League match of the season for Newcastle at St James Park.

This follows the 1-0 win of course at SJP on Tuesday night, a fortunate victory after Steve Bruce made 10 changes.

One of those changes was Joelinton and he had a really poor game.

Steve Bruce puts that down to the Brazilian missing most of pre-season, claiming ‘he’ll be better for it, I’m sure’, not exactly reassuring considering that Joelinton got worse not better as last season went on.

With Mike Ashley not willing to lose face with his disastrous signing by allowing a temporary or permanent move out of St James Park, it will be interesting to see what Steve Bruce does with Joelinton.

Last season, despite the desperate form he was in for much of the time, Joelinton got on the pitch in every single one of Newcastle’s Premier League and FA Cup games.

After that Blackburn performance and ahead of facing Brighton, Steve Bruce has declared: ‘He’s just got to accept the fact he’s got this transfer fee on him. One thing about big Joe is he’s resilient.’

Despite injuries to Dummett, Matty Longstaff, Gayle and Schar, Steve Bruce said today that he has 20 outfield players to choose from for the 10 starting places on Sunday, plus another six on the bench.

With Wilson and Carroll clearly better options to play through the middle and Almiron, Fraser and ASM looking far better than the Brazilian to play in the wide attacking positions, exactly where Steve Bruce thinks Joelinton will fit in, is a mystery.

Steve Bruce press conference comments ahead of Brighton:

“They [Brighton] are all about possession and retaining the ball and they do it very well.

“I was mightily impressed by them against Chelsea and although they might not have got the result they warranted but they did well.

“We all like to get off to a good start and we couldn’t have had a better week results wise.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance to get off to an outstanding start against a very decent Brighton side who played well against Chelsea I thought.”

On Wilson and Fraser:

“They are both quality players so they will enjoy linking up with each other again.

“It gives us a different dimension.

“I made the difficult decision of not playing Almirón at West Ham.

“Thankfully it came off but it’s given me food for thought.”

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle: about Joelinton:

“He missed a big chunk of the pre-season.

“I think it was pretty evident he needed the game [against Blackburn] – he’ll be better for it, I’m sure.

“He’s just got to accept the fact he’s got this transfer fee on him.

“One thing about big Joe is he’s resilient.”

