Steve Bruce admits Newcastle United star looks set for operation and four months out

Steve Bruce watched on as his Newcastle team carried ridiculous luck in North London.

Reminiscent of any number of games last season, Bruce’s luck carried NUFC to a totally undeserved point.

Tottenham absolutely battering the Magpies in every department but unable to convert more than one of their 23 shots into goals, leaving the way open for that laughable decision that rescued a point in the 97th minute, Callum Wilson converting the controversial penalty.

However, for one Newcastle player, he took an additional battering in a different way.

Matt Ritchie colliding with a Spurs player in a fair challenge where both were going for the ball, however, the Newcastle player left writhing on the floor after coming off worse.

After the final whistle, Steve Bruce revealed a very negative outlook on Ritchie’s prognosis.

Playing as an emergency left-back, Matt Ritchie was forced off with his injury in the 69th minute and the NUFC Head Coach thinks it doesn’t look good.

Steve Bruce saying that his medical people think that Ritchie has ‘done exactly the same as Fabian Schar did’ with this new injury.

Ironically that was also against Spurs, the 3-1 defeat at St James Park was the Swiss defender’s last game.

Schar had an operation on his shoulder and is now approaching four months out and still no imminent sign of him being able to return.

So with Steve Bruce and his medical people thinking they have the exact same injury to deal with, it looks likkely Matt Ritchie will be also missing for four months minimum, which would take us up to around February 2021 before a possible return.

Steve Bruce asked about the injury situation after drawing 1-1 at Tottenham:

“We will see how Allan (Saint-Maximin) and Ryan Fraser are for [the Newport game on] Wednesday.

“Allan has tweaked his ankle, Ryan has a bit of a groin injury.

“We have got another one with Matt Ritchie doing the joint in his shoulder.

“We will see how it is but it’s not looking good.

“We don’t think it’s a dislocation…it looks as though he’s done exactly the same as Fabian Schar did, which will probably mean an operation.

“We will know more in the next couple of days.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

