Opinion

Spurs fans comments on Newcastle United ahead of Sunday – No wonder they love us so much!

Spurs fans have seen their club shopping for better quality at La Liga winning Real Madrid, with Reguilon and Bale added.

Whilst Mourinho has also added Premier League players in Hart, Jojbjerg and Doherty, their most expensive signing has been another from La Liga, Giovani Lo Celso arriving from Real Betis.

This is in direct contrast to the buy / loan / free transfer homegrown players policy at Newcastle this summer, where NUFC have looked at relegated Bournemouth and Norwich, to provide the creativity, goals and a left-back.

Always interesting to see what those outside Tyneside are thinking about us and Spurs fans have once again delivered.

As well as the friendly insults (horse punchers, barcode c.nts etc etc) they appear to make Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin the players they fear.

Ironic, as I feel it very likely neither will start today. With Bruce likely to bring in Joelinton and Almiron, in my opinion…

Carroll was a total passenger last week against Brighton and opposition fans (and NUFC media) appear to be in a never ending loop they can’t escape from, where they keep imagining the player Andy Carroll briefly was a decade or so ago when occasionally staying fit.

As for ASM, undoubtedly the best (usually only) attacking threat last season, he has looked very much out of sorts this time. Anonymous really at West Ham and not really up for it, then never at it against Brighton and seemingly happy to be taken off. Who knows the reasons but certainly even if available, surely ASM should start on the bench.

Newcastle have won more Premier League matches at Tottenham and West Ham (ten at each) than any other PL trip, including four of the last six in front of the Spurs fans.

No wonder they love us so much!

Spurs fans comment via their top message board:

‘Bogey team. Usual 0-1 defeat. They park the bus but somehow pop up with a goal. We should be dispatching them no problem at all.’

‘You what? We’ve won 5 of the last 6 games against Mike Ashley’s horse punchers.’

‘Important game. We need to keep the winning going against the teams we should be beating which Newcastle are.’

‘Irrational excitement for Reguilon. Really shouldn’t expect so much from him in his first match but I am very excited.’

‘For the love of god , please no Harry Winks.’

‘Would prefer Sanchez over Toby (I’ve lost faith in the Toby/Dier partnership) but otherwise I hope that’s what we see.

Until Bale gets fit and running that right wing spot is up for grabs. I prefer the impact Lucas and Lamela make off the break – they usually do something useful – but are often anonymous when they start.’

‘This game /result last year (losing 1-0 to Newcastle/Joelinton goal) really p.ssed me off. Beat the b.stards.’

‘2-0. Newcastle are solid defensively. Shut down Saint-Maximin and we’re good.’

‘If Carroll is in the lineup then I fear the worst. Dier will be too focused on trying to outmuscle the dude and totally forget about defending.’

‘Saint Maximin has incredible pace and can really do some damage if he is given space. If we play Doherty; we are likely to leave huge gaps on the right; which Toby won’t be able to make up for with his pace. My preference would be for Aurier to play – but after giving 90 yesterday; probably won’t happen.

For the most part they will likely sit back and take their chances with long balls and set pieces. If we can mark Almiron out of the game; they will lose their ability to create anything from midfield.

With Toby’s lack of pace and his recent lapses in aerial duels; I’d go Dier and Sanchez. We really need Sanchez pace if we intend to push out and leave gaps.

Sissoko is well rested and an ideal fit for this game. Should be able to keep Almiron quiet in midfield; and shift the ball to GLC to take further up.

Do we start Son and rest him if we are in the lead; or start him on the bench? Certainly due a rest.’

‘Maximin is maxim-out! injured at the weekend and still out I believe.’

‘Geordie press saying he will play.’

‘Can we swap Saint-Maxim for Lamela and Lucas please? The lad looks class.’

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if Son started on the bench for this one, as we got a big week ahead.’

‘The wrecking ball that is Andy Carroll licking his lips at the thought of set pieces against us. Luckily we shall outscore them. 4-2.’

‘Score quick again.. and don’t let off them, score another as quick as possible. Wrap it up early..focus on the Chavs.’

‘Think playing CCV against Newcastle would be a good idea. He has played against big lump strikers a lot in the Championship, he won’t get bullied by someone like Carroll.’

‘The Chelsea game is the least important of the lot.

We have a play off on Thursday which we must win and then away to Man Utd on the Sunday. No way Kane is playing v Chelsea.

It will be a proper reserve team on Tuesday.’

‘I’d be shocked if Mourinho puts out a reserve team against Chelsea.

And how have we become a team that needs Kane to play in order to beat Maccabi Haifa?’

‘Mourinho has pretty much said the Chelsea game is the lowest priority, because schedulers made it that way by putting it two days before and two days after important games.

I expect full strength for Newcastle and Maccabi and the best team we can muster for Chelsea, with the likes of Lamela, Sissoko etc starting but definitely not Son or Kane.’

‘Have we had a bye yet? North East is totally locked down (and a third world country) so they must all have the virus.’

‘Mourinho has confirmed the league cup game will be a write off so I expect us to go strong on Sunday and strong on Thursday.’

‘Lets humiliate these divs. I want a performance full of verve and intricacy. Effort and passion should be a given. I’m a Spurs fan for the glory of the game. Please can we have some?’

‘Not a f.ck given about who plays or where they play.

just beat these f.cking horse butting, barcode c.nts.’

‘Always a very tricky game for us. We either hammer them or lose by one goal. But I’m confident.’

‘Easy win. Not sure i’ll bother.’

‘Newcastle are going to sit very very deep after watching us at southampton and their collapse at brighton.’

‘If toon do sit back then it’s going to be a toughie . Could go either way .

Early goal will push them out & it could be another 4/5 goal romp.’

‘Just get the ball in the box and then hoof it at players arms.

Got the whole of my youth system playing this way. Parents love the play to win ethos.

100 penalties a season guaranteed.

Total football for the 2020s.’

‘I have a weird feeling he gives Dele another chance today.’

