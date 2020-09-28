Opinion

Spurs fans comments before AND after 1-1 Newcastle United draw – Some classics!

Reading what Spurs fans think about Newcastle United was enjoyable before Sunday’s game.

However, following the game, it is on a whole new level.

Some real classic comments below, both pre and post-match from Spurs fans.

The general feeling is that life just isn’t fair when they play Newcastle, no matter how poor NUFC are at any time, we regularly win at Tottenham.

Ahead of Sunday it was four Newcastle winning visits in the last six to Tottenham, whilst the most NUFC away victories against any team in the Premier League era, that is 10 against both Spurs and West Ham.

Before Sunday’s game, Spurs fans were throwing out the insults, bemoaning their past luck, predicting a hammering for NUFC, yet others had an irrational feeling that something would be bound to somehow go wrong. Somebody even mentioned about this new refereeing scandal and suggested maybe just blasting the ball at the arms of opposition players…

Amusingly, the names of Eric Dier and Andy Carroll regularly popped up.

As for the post-match comments from Spurs fans, that is when it gets really good.

The sense of injustice…you can almost touch it.

I love the fact that Spurs fans imagine that everybody else is going to feel sorry for them.

That is not the way football works, at least not in the Premier League anyway!

Spurs fans comment via their top message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘Just get the ball in the box and then hoof it at players arms.

Got the whole of my youth system playing this way. Parents love the play to win ethos.

100 penalties a season guaranteed.

Total football for the 2020s.’

‘Bogey team. Usual 0-1 defeat. They park the bus but somehow pop up with a goal. We should be dispatching them no problem at all.’

‘Important game. We need to keep the winning going against the teams we should be beating which Newcastle are.’

‘This game /result last year (losing 1-0 to Newcastle/Joelinton goal) really p.ssed me off. Beat the b.stards.’

‘If Carroll is in the lineup then I fear the worst. Dier will be too focused on trying to outmuscle the dude and totally forget about defending.’

‘The wrecking ball that is Andy Carroll licking his lips at the thought of set pieces against us. Luckily we shall outscore them. 4-2.’

‘Have we had a bye yet? North East is totally locked down (and a third world country) so they must all have the virus.’

‘Not a f.ck given about who plays or where they play.

just beat these f.cking horse butting, barcode c.nts.’

‘Easy win. Not sure i’ll bother.’

POST-MATCH

‘With the new rules, Newcastle with Carroll are serious top 4 contenders.’

‘Still fuming over this game and the points stolen from us.’

‘If you ignore goals, and I know you can’t, we dominated every aspect of that game.’

‘We all know these kind of calls aren’t ever going to go against the likes of Liverpool.’

‘Another thing from yesterday.

Carroll was deemed to be not interfering with play in the the VAR decision ,that led to the “handball” being looked at.

I know he is a donkey,but how can a centre forward running into the penalty area when his team is attacking NOT be interfering with play?’

‘So? We’re going to appeal this right? Boycott the league? not turn up next week.’

‘Re-watching the free kick that was awarded for the incident has made this even more bitter of a pill to swallow.

Can’t bemoan Newcastle (but f.ck Joelinton and the goddamned free kick).

I could honestly rant and rave about this until the bath water I currently find myself slouched in goes cold.

The likelihood of me popping a live toaster in with me before that is also high.’

‘Newcastle handled the ball twice maybe even three times.

first half after the double save coming from Lo Celso free kick

second half Ndombele.

Verdict? corruption.’

‘You cannot physically jump without your arms out. Look at the Donkey jumping for evidence. We all know Dier could not reasonably see the ball, move his arm or do anything. So without intent how can punishment be forthcoming?

Then we have to consider the timing. 94+ minutes.’

‘Yesterday we tore one of the borefest teams to pieces, created loads of chances, hit the post, bar, and if we played like that against all the other borefest teams, then we’ll beat them 90% of the time. Which I’m happy with.’

‘Newcastle deserved nothing out of that game, yet got a share of the spoils.’

‘Newcastle keeper had a blinder of a game, otherwise we would have buried it 6 feet under by the end of the first half.’

‘I can’t believe Newcastle have f.cked us at home again through sh.t reffing and the rules.

You lot may not have gotten over the decision today.

But I still haven’t gotten over the decision not to award us a penalty when Lascelles rugby tackled Kane last season.’

‘That free kick for the pen. Just watching it again it’s even worse. Joelinton actually has to veer to jump into Hojbjerg. Diabolical decision.’

‘Kinda sick of everyone saying we should have scored more.

The keeper had an outstanding fucking game and made some fabulous saves. It’s not like we missed 9 sitters and 2 open nets.

It’s the equivalent of saying the keeper should not have played so well. It’s stupid.

We were cruising to a comfortable and dominate 1-0 win and got f.cked over by a sh.t rule. It’s that simple.’

‘I just can’t believe they stole that one from us, the boys have done 6000 miles in the last week and a bit, they gave everything today, we played our best game under Jose in the first half, 2nd half we were clearly knackered but we still dominated every aspect of the game only to be robbed by a rule that 90% of the footballing world knows is an utter farce, and the 10% that don’t are just c.nts anyway so who really cares what they think.’

‘That was an absolute sickener.

Genuinely makes me want to stop watching football.’

‘Newcastle basically gave us the first half, I honestly don’t know what Bruce was thinking.

Newcastle sat back and let us do as we want and somehow we managed one goal.

How the f.ck did we not take more of an advantage, especially when for 10 minutes or so, their best defender was moving like a f.cking dalek.’

‘I could not believe that Newcastle were so passive, brainless, unambitious and were clearly after a point.’

‘I couldn’t either. I mean Newcastle had picked up all 3 points on 4 of their last 5 visits to White Hart Lane.

Real cowardice on their part today to just turn up and play for and get a point.’

