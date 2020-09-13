Opinion

Some classic comments from West Ham fans as they react to 2-0 Newcastle defeat

West Ham fans hadn’t exactly been looking forward’ to the Premier League kick-off on Saturday.

A toxic mood as the Hammers supporters continue to call for the club’s owners to sell up and move out, bemoan the lack of credible signings in this transfer market, worrying about relegation after the clear weaknesses shown last season.

It was very interesting to read what the West Ham fans had been saying ahead of Saturday’s game against Steve Bruce and his players.

In fact, their comments very much mirrored those of Newcastle fans pre-season, at least until events of the past week.

No sane Newcastle supporter would believe that the signings of Lewis, Fraser and Wilson have suddenly made everything right at our club, but they did give some hope. Which is the very minimum football fans need ahead of a new season.

West Ham fans felt and still feel hard done by after this game, some classic comments after losing to Newcastle.

So many of them bemoaning the fact that Mike Ashley has allowed £30m+ to be spent on Wilson and Lewis, plus the free transfers of Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick, three of those playing and playing well last night and two of the three providing the goals.

Short memories for West Ham fans as whilst they do have cause to complain about the running of their club, the Hammers had splashed out some £200m the past two seasons, including a net spend of around £140m. Yes spending money this summer would almost certainly have helped them on Saturday night and beyond BUT the main reason for where they find themselves now, is due to the Joelinton level quality of their judgement when spending that £200m these last two years. Newcastle might have spent £20m on Wilson but it was only January when as Mike Ashley only allowed loan deals, West Ham were spending £20m on Jarrod Bowen, a player that Newcastle had repeatedly been linked with.

I agree that last night wasn’t a totally convincing victory as Newcastle had less possession (42%) and scored with their only two shots on target, plus West Ham hit the bar twice and wasted two other great chances, BUT it was hardly a hard luck story for the Hammers.

Yet some of their fans are desperate to believe that Andy Carroll should definitely have got a red card (it wasn’t) and it should have been a penalty when the ball hit Hendrick’s arm (that wasn’t either).

Newcastle were better and West Ham were worse, a massive three points because both clubs looked to need a positive start, largely down to so much negativity caused by the owners of the two clubs.

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘Awful performance, thoroughly deserved defeat but would likely have been very different if Carroll had been sent off in the first minute for his elbow on Soucek.

I can’t believe no action was taken against him for that challenge / assault.’

‘I thought the same. Especially as it was looked at. Not even a yellow.’

‘We were rubbish but that game still looked like a 0-0 until Fabianski again reverted to his flappy days back in an Arsenal shirt.

The penalty could easily have been given for the handball at 1-0 down, the big clubs get those 50/50 calls all the time.’

‘Although we were poor the stats say we had 58% possession, 15 shots (15 for them), 3 on target, not including hitting the bar twice (they had 2) and we had 8 corners to their 7. I thought we actually had the better chances (Antonio, Fornals, Soucek). Fabianski was at fault for their goal, and lets be honest raising your foot that high anywhere else on the pitch is a foul and we could have had penalty.’

He is a danger to fellow pro’s – like Fashanu.

‘People tolerated it when Carroll was in our shirt, but he is a thug, who appears to have been sent out yesterday to ‘have an early word’ with our guy and leave his mark on him.’

‘It was just a bit gutting, nobody was horrendous but nobody was good, we were just poor all over, just nothing about us.

Bizarrely I feel on another day that’s a 0-0, just a bit of a dire 90 minutes without nothing to praise or be excited about.

I don’t know how Carroll wasn’t sent off though, that foul vs a big six team would be instant red.’

‘If Carroll challenge is 30 minutes later he gets sent off. It was a dreadful challenge.’

‘I think we stand a real chance of not only going down, but the lowest points record might be under threat.

Extremely likely now we lose our first 7 league games, then from there who knows where we end up!’

‘I’d love to hear some of the tactical guidance given by Nolan and Pearce in the dressing room.

Glorified cheerleaders.’

‘We will be this season’s Norwich. We will get beaten most weeks no matter who we play.

We will be relegated on around 24 points. We will win around 5 home games, draw 3 or 4 and lose the other 9. Away from home we might win, 1 or 2, draw 1 or 2 and lose the rest.’

‘I don’t rate fredericks much but thought he did relatively well, esp first half

Got into good positions and actually thought about his delivery for once. One of his cut backs Fornals hit the bar and another one Bowen skied over. He also dealt pretty well with Saint Maximum IMHO.’

‘I think we have a decent team – I’m not sure what went wrong yesterday but the players just weren’t with it. I’m not sure Moyes knows what went wrong either.’

‘I bet Bruce trained all week on the basis that Moyes would play the team he did, I bet Moyes had no idea that Bruce would start both Carroll and Wilson.

Good managers change things up game to game, Moyes just sticks with the same and hopes for the best.’

‘It’s a lot easier to be unpredictable though when you have more than 11 trusted players or a chairman that’s just brought in a bunch of new faces for you.’

‘Spot on. Bet Moyes s.it his pants when he saw their line up.’

‘At the moment I can’t see it going any other way than relegation, which of course after one match is a bit pathetic of me, but I can honestly see 0 points after 8 games. No teams going to come back after that.’

‘We all knew how Moyes would line up, we all knew that Antonio would be isolated and that Cresswell and Fredericks are weak links. As such Bruce knew exactly what we would do and was able to push our full-backS back by playing proper wingers. The two front men meant that Soucek dropped deeper than normal and we basically ended up with Noble as the closest man to Antonio. Hilarious.

What’s strange is that Moyes changed nothing. He has one plan, and it relies on our players being motivated and interested. They’re not right now.

We’ve been flirting with relegation for years and I’m past caring now.’

‘As some have said we set up like the away side with antonio isolated up top thus the ball couldn’t stick as he was surrounded by 5 players but moyes couldn’t see this for some reason.

When Newcastle attacked it was a 3 pronged attack that looked dangerous causing us to do some last ditch defending.’

‘Why didn’t we go for Wilson at 20m?’

‘Yes, it’s a different game if Soucek’s header creeps in or the two times we hit the bar, the ball had been a few inches lower… but that was just poor effort all round.

Wilson at 20m is an absolute snip. Even more so compared to Haller at 46m.’

‘Hayden, Shelvey and Hendrick absolutely bossed that. Hayden is a very very underrated player IMHO.’

‘Newcastle invested in two players that made a difference tonight shame we didn’t have a couple of signings do likewise.’

‘First game i’ve ever actively avoided.

Not turning up to matches is the first step, not watching them on sky is step two for me. Until we remove the toxic waste that is the ownership we will be stuck with managers like Moyes, and a team like this.’

‘Bizarrely we hit the bar twice. Although Newcastle deserved their win how many shots did Fab face?’

‘Face it, Newcastle weren’t that good, 77% pass accuracy is terrible, even with 1 in 4 passes going astray they still won comfortably.

This game was arguably the easiest game in our first seven – play like this and W0 D0 L7 is a frightening possibility.’

‘Didn’t watch it as I’m now done with the club until the parasites are gone, knew we would lose, we couldn’t beat them in 3 attempts last year and they’ve strengthened since…. should have put some money on them winning.’

‘Suddenly Carroll can now manage full games, it could only happen to us.’

‘Looked twice as fit as he did with us…funny that.

Glad he found it so funny tonight after rinsing us for millions.’

‘Just sticks in the craw he could barely last 15 minutes for us and now he looks like he has a new lease of life.’

