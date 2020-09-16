News

Sky Sports Top 10 form players – Newcastle United star features at number seven

The new Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

Normally this is over the last five matches but obviously this time it uses only the stats from the first round of Premier League matches.

Which includes West Ham 0 Newcastle United 2.

(A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.)

After the weekend of matches, which included Newcastle’s win at the London Stadium, the rankings have now been published.

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, Newcastle United have Jeff Hendrick in at number seven.

The midfielder showing some good touches in a very decent debut, topped off by a clever assist and an excellently struck shot.

It was the first time in his entire Premier League career that the midfielder has both scored and got an assist in the same game.

Going a little further down their rankings, another Newcastle player features in this opening Sky Sports list of form players for the new season. Scoring and looking Newcastle’s best all round performer, Callum Wilson features at number 17 in these new Sky Sports power rankings.

