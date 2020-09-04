Transfer Rumours

Sky Sports Italy reports Rogerio set to sign for Newcastle United in £12.5m deal

Rogerio is set to sign for Newcastle United according to Sky Sports in Italy.

The Brazilian left-back is currently with Sassuolo and after missing most of the first half of last season with a Meniscal (torn cartilage) injury, he recovered and helped his club finish eighth in Serie A after football restarted in June.

Gianluca Di Marzio works for Sky Sports in Italy and says the deal is almost done, with Newcastle United agreeing to pay £12.5m for the 22 year old.

Di Marzio has got a decent record in the past with Newcastle United (and other Premier League clubs’) transfer stories.

What we do know for sure is that Newcastle need to sign a left-back.

Repeatedly the club have failed to properly invest in both full-back positions and ended up making a succession of mainly poor loans and cheap buys.

Bringing in a left-back in this window was essential and that looks even more certain as yet again it appears Paul Dummett, the only left-back at the club (Achraf Lazaar told to look for another club) is reported to be injured yet again.

Having not played competitive football for the last eight months, Dummett played in all three friendlies but is now missing from training and injured once again.

In his three seasons of Serie A football, Rogerio has scored twice and got three assists.

In 51 league starts (plus 10 sub appearances), The 22 year old Brazilian has managed to pick up an ‘impressive’ 19 yellows and one red card.

Only eight days until Newcastle face West Ham and whilst we wait on signings, the media speculation is rising on possible deals for both Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, as well as Rogerio.

