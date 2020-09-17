News

Shrimps confirm Morecambe v Newcastle United match date and kick-off time

Morecambe v Newcastle was not on the list of Carabao Cup third round matches to be shown live by Sky Sports.

The broadcaster selecting Tuesday 22 Sep: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm), Tuesday 22 Sep: Luton v Manchester United (8.15pm), Wednesday 23 Sep: Fleetwood v Everton (7.45pm) and Thursday 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm).

The Shrimps have now announced when the Morecambe v Newcastle will be played, a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday 23 September:

With Sky Sports opting not to show Morecambe v Newcastle, it means that if fans want to (legally) watch the third round match, it will mean another tenner for the single camera streaming service.

If Newcastle do get past Morecambe, the following midweek (week commencing Monday 28 September) would see them play their Carabao Cup fourth round opponents.

After completing four rounds by the end of September, there is then a three month wait for round five, with games to be played in the week commencing Monday 21 December.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

