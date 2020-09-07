News

Ryan Fraser passes Newcastle United medical and announcement now imminent – Sky Sports

Ryan Fraser arrived in Newcastle on Friday to continue talks face to face.

The free agent then agreeing personal terms over the weekend after agreeing to join the Magpies.

Now on Monday afternoon, Sky Sports have confirmed that the 26 year old has successfully completed his medical.

Keith Downie cover NUFC for the broadcaster and he says official announcement will follow shortly, hopefully later today (Monday) or at the latest on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, Downie said that before agreeing to sign, Ryan Fraser was keen to know whether Callum Wilson had also agreed to join Newcastle, fancying the idea of rekindling the form they showed together at Bournemouth, particularly in 2018/19. That season Callum Wilson scored 14 goals in 29 PL starts and Ryan Fraser provided many of them, getting 14 assists in total that season as well as scoring seven PL goals himself.

Ryan Fraser reassured on that front, as earlier on Sunday it was also confirmed that Callum Wilson had indeed agreed to join Newcastle rather than Aston Villa.

Callum Wilson has indeed now officially been announced on Monday afternoon as a Newcastle player and his friend and former teammate set to shortly follow.

With the odd exception, Newcastle are also seriously lacking in pace, so the capture of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson should be a big boost there as well.

Whilst Callum Wilson should be as fit as most after a pre-season with Bournemouth, with Fraser there is a question of how long it will take for him to get to full fitness.

It is over six months since Ryan Fraser played any competitive football, not taking part after the Premier League restart.

Fraser turning down the chance to link up with Scotland, saying he wasn’t fit enough to join up with them for their internationals ahead of the season.

