Ryan Fraser has flown into Newcastle to continue talks with medical slot booked – Reports

Ryan Fraser is now in Newcastle.

Various media confirming that the 26 year old has flown into Tyneside on Friday.

Sky Sports reporting that the free agent winger is having face to face talks and the broadcaster reporting that whilst Ryan Fraser hasn’t made a final decision as yet, he is ‘leaning towards’ Newcastle United.

Meanwhile the Shields Gazette also report his arrival by plane and they add that their information is that a provisional medical spot has been booked in, depending obviously on final agreement being reached.

Wednesday had brought an update from Sky Sports, who said that whilst there have been talks by NUFC with Ryan Fraser, they were yet to reach agreement on wages with the Scottish international.

There is universal acceptance that part of Newcastle’s attraction to Ryan Fraser, is that it would mean a move closer to his family in Scotland.

Wages have often been flagged up in the past as a major reason why Newcastle have been unable to sign a whole host of players, with Mike Ashley refusing to compete with other clubs and pay the market rate.

As a 26 year old with potentially his best years ahead of him, no doubt Ryan Fraser will be looking to maximise both the wages and length of contract he will get, at Newcastle United or elsewhere.

Whilst he only got one Premier League goal and four assists last season, the big carrot for interested clubs is the thought of Ryan Fraser being able to potentially show the form that got him seven PL goals in 2018/19 and a massive 14 assists.

To be directly involved in 21 goals in one PL season is phenomenal for a winger / attacking midfielder, especially enticing for a club like Newcastle who only managed 38 league goals in total last season, NUFC having to go back 22 years for a season when they scored less goals.

With the odd exception, Newcastle are also seriously lacking in pace, so the capture of Ryan Fraser would be a big boost there as well.

If Newcastle did indeed satisfy Fraser’s wage demands, the next question would then be how long it would take for him to get to full fitness.

It is six months since Ryan Fraser played any competitive football, not taking part after the Premier League restart. Fraser recently told Scotland he wasn’t fit enough to join up with them for the internationals ahead of the season, with the winger not having had a pre-season with a club.

