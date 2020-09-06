Transfer Rumours

Ryan Fraser agrees to sign for Newcastle United – Medical to complete on Monday

Ryan Fraser flew into Newcastle on Friday.

The 26 year old free agent winger having face to face talks with the club.

Wages have often been flagged up in the past as a major reason why Newcastle have been unable to sign a whole host of players, with Mike Ashley refusing to compete with other clubs and pay the market rate.

However, now on Sunday night, Sky Sports have confirmed that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Ryan Fraser.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he says the medical is set to take place on Monday before the official announcement will be made.

The man from Sky Sports adds that his information is that before agreeing to sign, Ryan Fraser was keen to know whether Callum Wilson had also agreed to join Newcastle, fancying the idea of rekindling the form they showed together at Bournemouth, particularly in 2018/19. That season Callum Wilson scored 14 goals in 29 PL starts and Ryan Fraser provided many of them, getting 14 assists in total that season as well as scoring seven PL goals himself.

Earlier on Sunday it was also confirmed that Callum Wilson had indeed agreed to join Newcastle rather than Aston Villa, the 28 year old travelled to Tyneside in Mike Ashley’s helicopter and will also complete his medical on Monday.

With the odd exception, Newcastle are also seriously lacking in pace, so the capture of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson would be a big boost there as well.

Whilst Callum Wilson should be as fit as most after a pre-season with Bournemouth, with Fraser there is a question of how long it will take for him to get to full fitness.

It is over six months since Ryan Fraser played any competitive football, not taking part after the Premier League restart.

Fraser turning down the chance to link up with Scotland, saying he wasn’t fit enough to join up with them for their internationals ahead of the season.

