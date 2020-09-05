News

Robbie Savage predicts where Newcastle United will finish in 2020/21 Premier League season

Robbie Savage has been looking ahead to the new season.

Only seven days until the opening games, next Saturday including Newcastle United travelling to West Ham.

Robbie Savage giving his predictions on where Newcastle and the other 19 Premier League clubs will end up in the division come 23 May 2021 after the final fixture.

So, after finishing 13th under his big mate Steve Bruce, where does Robbie Savage predict NUFC will finish this time?

Savage once again reminds us that ‘Steve Bruce did a fantastic job’ last season.

However, he predicts Newcastle ‘could be in trouble’ unless a ‘couple of quality additions’ are signed in the remaining four weeks of the transfer window.

The opening six weeks have seen only free transfer Jeff Hendrick and Mark Gillespie come in, although these past 24 hours have seen increasing claims that any or all of Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Rob Holding are set to also come in.

Having had the third worst form in the Premier League after Christmas 2019, Newcastle desperately need an improvement, with Steve Bruce keeping his job despite only four wins in the final 20 PL games of last season, only new signings can improve the situation you feel.

Robbie Savage has gone for Newcastle to just about cling on to Premier League safety…

Robbie Savage talking to The Mirror and making his 2020/21 NUFC prediction:

17th – NEWCASTLE

“After the takeover that never happened, the Geordie faithful’s expectations have been lowered again.

“Steve Bruce did a fantastic job to keep Newcastle out of trouble last season and I love watching Allan Saint-Maximin’s flair.

“But they need a couple of quality additions before the window shuts – otherwise they could be in trouble.”

Robbie Savage predicts the full finishing order for the 2020/21 Premier League season:

Liverpool

Man Utd

Chelsea

Man City

Arsenal

Wolves

Tottenham

Everton

Southampton

Leicester

Sheffield United

Burnley

West Ham

Leeds

Brighton

Crystal Palace

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

Fulham

West Brom

