Richard Keys at it again with PL predictions – Steve Bruce could become an NUFC ‘Legend’

Richard Keys has been talking about what he predicts (hopes?) will happen in the 2020/21 Premier League.

To be fair to him, when talking about Newcastle United he manages not to mention Rafa Benitez.

Nor indeed does he really have a go at the Newcastle fans, just commenting that the summer signings are ‘not the superstars that Geordies were hoping for’ in this window.

Richard Keys doesn’t quite go so far as to predict Steve Bruce will trouble the very top end of the table but still thinks he could become a Newcastle United ‘Legend’ before this upcoming season is over.

Keys saying the NUFC Head Coach ‘just might…deliver a trophy’, we will have a better idea of just how seriously Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce are treating the cups in the new season when we get to Tuesday night, Blackburn at home in the League Cup.

As for the Premier League, Richard Keys predicts Steve Bruce will take Newcastle United top half (I just wish this was somebody reputable making these predictions…).

Interesting to see that Richard Keys still has his finger on the pulse and isn’t the clueless malicious dinosaur so many football fans believe him to be…he has really bad news for Fulham and West Brom fans, far worse than they could have imagined. They might have feared relegation but Richard Keys has predicted that they will finish 21st and 22nd in the Premier League in 2020/21, which would be some achievement…

Richard Keys writing on his blog:

“I like Newcastle’s business.

“It’s not the superstars that Geordies were hoping for, but I’m not convinced it ever would’ve been.

“Callum Wilson is solid.

“Ryan Fraser will be desperate to prove he’s a good player.

“Joelinton has got to have a better season surely? I’d say top half.

“Steve Bruce would become a legend if he could deliver a trophy. And he just might.

“City will win games in a canter at times – but they’ll lose more than they should. I don’t see them finishing in the top two.

“So here goes. 1. Liverpool 2. Chelsea 3. City. 4. United.

“22. Fulham. 21. West Brom. 20. Palace.”

