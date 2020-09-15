News

Pretty normal for others but this Jamal Lewis stat was staggering for Newcastle United

Five signings so far this summer, with Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick arriving at St James Park.

Three of them started, with Mark Gillespie and Ryan Fraser then set to get their debuts against Blackburn according to Steve Bruce.

Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson got the headlines with the goals.

I couldn’t quite comprehend what I was watching, a Newcastle United left-back getting up and down the pitch, delivering quality balls into the box. Has Jamal Lewis not been told what is expected!

Honestly,it was such a refreshing change from the plodding disinterested Danny Rose we were subjected to in the second half of the season. Bizarrely, both Steve Bruce and the media tried to tell us that we were watching somebody playing well and loving it at Newcastle, our eyes told us otherwise.

Jetro Willems did ok last season but that was as an attacking wing-back who liked to cut in and hit it with either foot. He never really convinced me as a defender and certainly not in a back four, as Steve Bruce looks set to play this season.

Whilst with Paul Dummett, you know what you get, when fit. A totally committed good level defender but gives you next to nothing going forward.

It is only one game but it lifted the spirits seeing Jamal Lewis from very early on, getting forward and looking to have both the pace / mobility and the talent to defend and attack.

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to success in creating chances on the opening weekend of the season.

Only four players bettered Jamal Lewis who created three chances for teammates on Saturday, the only defender with more was ironically Ryan Fredericks of West Ham. If we’re honest, much as he did ok going forward as usual, at times Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t always tracking back as much as he should have at times.

Nice to see Jonjo Shelvey of course as well with three chances created.

Plus a big bonus to see that as well as his goal, Callum Wilson created a couple of chances for teammates.

