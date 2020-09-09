Premier League transfers sail past £800m as Newcastle United buy in
The confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window have now gone flying past the £800m point.
Suggestions that this summer transfer market would be a quiet one are looking pretty lame now.
Newcastle United have even joined in now!
On the 43rd day of the transfer window, only five days ahead of the new season, Mike Ashley finally allowed money to be spent. Callum Wilson arriving in a £20m deal from Bournemouth, with free agent Ryan Fraser also signing that day.
This was followed by Jamal Lewis signing on late Tuesday, Norwich set to bank £15m for the left-back.
Now on Wednesday this is the 45th day of the Premier League summer transfer window with 26 days to go after today.
As fans we all knew that Newcastle had to urgently strengthen in a number of positions, get signings in early and prepare properly for the new season.
The free transfer of Gillespie and Hendrick in the opening six weeks of the window didn’t exactly inspire confidence but the trio brought in this week give supporters hope.
All three have to varying degrees shown they can perform in the Premier League, so if they can bring their best form…
Yet again though, Mike Ashley has massively handicapped preparations for the new season by refusing to allow money to be spent until the season is only days away. Meaning none of these three signings has taken part in pre-season friendlies with NUFC and will only have a few days training before West Ham on Saturday night.
The spending on Premier League transfers has accelerated as we get nearer the new season, with over £300m spent in the first eight days of September.
A report by Deloitte after the end of the 2019 summer transfer window revealed that at £1.41billion it was the second highest ever total of spending on Premier League transfers, only summer 2017 higher with £1.43billion.
The summer may not end up as the highest ever but the way it is looking with still 27 days to go (including today) and now getting to 60% of that record target already, I think that remarkably, considering the claims of it going to be a quieter market this summer, it could get very close to the 2017 summer all-time high.
Whilst clubs such as Chelsea are spending serious money, if you look elsewhere then pretty much every other PL club has made sizeable signings as well.
Leeds have spent over £70m so far, whilst West Brom paid West Ham £18m for Grady Diangana to take their spending past the £30m mark. Villa, Palace, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, Sheffield United and others have also made significant signings.
It is a relief for Newcastle fans to at least see the club apparently finally making serious attempts to bring some credible signings in. You do wonder that if without injuries to the likes of Gayle and others, whether any money at all would have been spent.
Whilst the NUFC signings are a relief, they are surely the bare minimum needed if we are to have a chance of avoiding a season-long relegation struggle, not as some kind of progressive transfer window that will have revolutionised this NUFC squad.
Newcastle completed pre-season with a 5-1 hammering at Middlesbrough and another poor performance and defeat against Stoke (0-1) yesterday at St James Park. Very few clear chances created in over three hours of football against clubs almost relegated from the Championship last season, whilst both Karl Darlow and his defence not exactly looking solid.
Spending money doesn’t guarantee success but not spending credible money will eventually catch up with you, sooner or later.
Here’s hoping Lewis, Fraser and Wilson can help Newcastle at both ends of the pitch.
Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:
Arsenal
Willian (Chelsea) Free
George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free
Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m
Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed
Gabriel (Lille) £24m
Aston Villa
Matty Cash (Forest) £16m
Brighton
Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed
Burnley
Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed
Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed
Will Rickard (Swansea) Free
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed
Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed
Chelsea
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m
Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £71m
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free
Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m
Everton
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) £20m
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) £12m
Allan (Napoli) £21.7m
Fulham
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m
Leeds
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m
Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed
Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m
Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m
Leicester City
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) £25m
Liverpool
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m
Manchester City
Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia
Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)
Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m
Scott Carson (Derby) Loan
Manchester United
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £35m
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jamal Lewis (Norwich) £15m
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) £20m
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m
Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan
Jayden Bogle (Derby) £Undisclosed
Max Lowe (Derby) £Undisclosed
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m
Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m
West Brom
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m
Cedric Kipre (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Grady Diangana (West Ham) £18m
David Button (Brighton) £1m
West Ham United
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m
Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon) £Undisclosed
Wolves
Fabio Silva (Porto) £35m
Marcal (Wolves) £1.8m
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
