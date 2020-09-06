News

Premier League transfers sail past £700m and Newcastle United have contributed £0

The confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window have now gone flying past the £700m point.

Suggestions that this summer transfer market would be a quiet one are looking pretty lame now.

It is embarrassing that Mike Ashley and his minions are still putting out that message, with the help of friendly media, as some kind of excuse for their lack of action in the first six weeks of the transfer window.

All the confirmed Premier League transfers are listed below and 19 of the clubs have paid money for at least one player so far, only one hasn’t.

We are only six days away from the Premier League kicking off and Mike Ashley hasn’t allowed a penny to be spent on transfer fees so far, only free transfers Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick coming in.

This is now the 42nd day of the Premier League summer transfer window with 29 days to go after today.

As fans we all knew that Newcastle had to urgently strengthen in a number of positions, get signings in early and prepare properly for the new season.

Instead we have total chaos and Steve Bruce admitted on Saturday that at least in part Newcastle had been relying on players such as Dummett and Clark to be fully fit and available for the new season, a dangerous game when the pair have been out injured since January and February respectively. The same with up front, as things stand the only fully fit and available striker is Andy Carroll, to rely on him with his injury record and the fact he hasn’t scored a PL goal in 29 months is reckless. A similar story with Dwight Gayle when you consider his injury record.

The thing is as well, not only is this window looking busy, it is getting ever busier, the past three days have seen £190m+ paid out on Premier League transfers, whilst if you count the first five days of September that figure goes up to around £250m.

A report by Deloitte after the end of the 2019 summer transfer window revealed that at £1.41billion it was the second highest ever total of spending on Premier League transfers, only summer 2017 higher with £1.43billion.

The summer may not end up as the highest ever but the way it is looking with over four weeks still to go and over halfway to that record total already, I think that remarkably, considering the claims of it going to be a quieter market this summer, it could get very close to the record.

Whilst clubs such as Chelsea are spending serious money, if you look elsewhere then pretty much every other PL club has made sizeable signings as well.

Leeds have spent over £70m so far, whilst West Brom paid West Ham £18m for Grady Diangana to take their spending past the £30m mark. Villa, Palace, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, Sheffield United and others have also made significant signings.

It is a relief for Newcastle fans to at least see the club apparently finally making serious attempts to bring some credible signings in. You do wonder that if without injuries to the likes of Gayle and others, whether any money at all would have been spent, indeed, none of us will be taking that for granted even with this heightened transfer speculation, until signings are officially confirmed.

If around £30m (the amount Mike Ashley is allegedly allowing to be spent) is spent on Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson, as well as more free transfers and loans, such as Ryan Fraser and Rob Holding. This will be surely seen as the bare minimum needed to have a chance of avoiding a season-long relegation struggle, not as some kind of progressive transfer window that will have revolutionised this NUFC squad.

Newcastle have completed pre-season with a 5-1 hammering at Middlesbrough and another poor performance and defeat against Stoke (0-1) yesterday at St James Park. Very few clear chances created in over three hours of football against clubs almost relegated from the Championship last season, whilst both Karl Darlow and his defence not exactly looking solid.

Spending money doesn’t guarantee success but not spending credible money will eventually catch up with you, sooner or later.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan

Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m

Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed

Gabriel (Lille) £24m

Aston Villa

Matty Cash (Forest) £16m

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed

Will Rickard (Swansea) Free

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed

Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m

Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed

Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £71m

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Allan (Napoli) £21.7m

Fulham

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m

Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan

Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed

Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m

Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) £25m

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Scott Carson (Derby) Loan

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £35m

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

Cedric Kipre (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Grady Diangana (West Ham) £18m

David Button (Brighton) £1m

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon) £Undisclosed

Wolves

Fabio Silva (Porto) £35m

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

