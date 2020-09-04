News

Premier League transfers hit £600m and Newcastle United have contributed £0

These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far listed below.

This is now the 40th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.

Only eight days to go until the Premier League season kicks off and for Newcastle fans, with Mike Ashley still in control it has well and truly put the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.

This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 31 more days of fun and games still to go.

This summer it was even more pressing to get transfers in early, due to the virus impact and shortened pre-season, if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…

Whilst Mike Ashley’s people (especially Steve Bruce) and his compliant media are desperately trying to push out a message that this transfer window will see very little money spent and most relying on cheap free transfers and loans, the truth is proving rather different.

The last three days has seen another £100m added to the total spending by Premier League clubs in this window, boosting the overall 2020 summer total to £600m+ and that is a conservative estimate.

These recent transfers have included the likes of Matty Cash (£16m) to Aston Villa, Timothy Castagne (£25m) to Leicester), Gabriel (£24m) to Arsenal and Donny van de Beek (£35m) to Man Utd.

Newcastle United? Mike Ashley has allowed precisely £0 to be contributed to that £600m+ that has been spent so far on Premier League transfers.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick finally signed a week past Monday, following fellow free transfer Mark Gillespie – the new third choice keeper. Whilst the official PL site has also included Niall Brookwell in the new signings list, the 18 year old midfielder was released by Liverpool but has gone into the development set-up at Newcastle.

Difficult to believe that with just eight days to go until the Premier League starts, Newcastle haven’t spent a penny, nor added a single creative player or goalscorer. Especially with the likes of Dubravka and Gayle set to be out for a number of months and a number of other injuries on top of that, leading to Steve Bruce cancelling the final pre-season friendly (Middlesbrough on Monday 7 September) because he feared more injuries might happen.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed

Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m

Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed

Gabriel (Lille) £24m

Aston Villa

Matty Cash (Forest) £16m

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed

Will Rickard (Swansea) Free

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed

Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m

Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed

Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Fulham

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m

Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan

Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed

Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m

Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) £25m

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Scott Carson (Derby) Loan

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £35m

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon) £Undisclosed

Wolves

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

