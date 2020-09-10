News

Premier League respond to Mike Ashley with statement of their own – Not impressed

The Premier League are not impressed with Mike Ashley.

The Newcastle United owner having put out a statement (read below) on Wednesday night, claiming that the Premier League had ‘rejected’ an NUFC takeover.

Mike Ashley’s statement including: ‘Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its Owners and Directors test.’

However, Thursday’s Premier League official statement (read below) says categorically: ‘The club’s assertion that the Premier League has rejected the takeover is incorrect.’

Also in Mike Ashley’s statement, he went on to say: ‘The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.’

Media reports had claimed that the Premier League were particularly unimpressed by Mike Ashley singly out Richard Masters and that appears to be the case in today’s statement, the Premier League stating: ‘It is also incorrect to suggest these decisions were taken by any individual; they were agreed unanimously by all Premier League Board members.’

Mike Ashley said he would ‘be considering all relevant options available’, with regard to his claims of the Premier League not acting appropriately, the ball is now back in his court to now act and persuade everybody that his statement wasn’t just a baseless PR stunt on Wednesday night.

The Independent reporting this Premier League statement in response to Mike Ashley’s statement / claims:

“The Premier League was disappointed and surprised by the Newcastle United Football Club statement regarding its potential takeover by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).

“The club’s assertion that the Premier League has rejected the takeover is incorrect.

“The Premier League Board has, on a number of occasions, given its opinion about which entities it believes would have control over the club should the consortium proceed with the acquisition. That opinion is based on legal advice.

“This means the potential takeover could proceed to the next stage should the relevant entities provide all appropriate information. They would then be subject to a suitability assessment by the Board. As an alternative, the Board has repeatedly offered independent arbitration as a way forward since June.

“It is also incorrect to suggest these decisions were taken by any individual; they were agreed unanimously by all Premier League Board members.”

Official Club (Mike Ashley) statement on Newcastle United takeover situation:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its Owners and Directors test.

This conclusion has been reached despite the club providing the Premier League with overwhelming evidence and legal opinions that PIF is independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government.

The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.

Mike Ashley understands fans’ frustrations and would like to reassure them that he has been fully committed to ensuring this takeover process reached completion as he felt it was in the best interests of the club.

Mike continues to be fully supportive to Steve Bruce, the players and all the staff and wishes them well for the upcoming season.’

