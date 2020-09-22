News

Premier League relegation odds shift – Newcastle United now favourites to go down as 1 of the 3

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after only this second round of games.

Only a couple of games into the season and the bookies already making early judgements on the way things are likely to head.

Fulham and West Brom were marked down as heavy favourites before a ball was even kicked, the two promoted clubs expected to go straight back down.

Those two clubs are both odds on 8/13 to go down after losing their opening two games.

However, joining them as one of the three favourites to fill the three relegation spots, are Newcastle United.

Despite winning the opening match at West Ham, the bookies have reacted to Sunday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to Brighton, by making Newcastle now 9/4 for the drop as one of the three favourites.

Sharing that price are West Ham.

When you look at the prices below, the likes of Everton, Wolves and Leicester are now grouped with the ‘big six’ as clubs that can’t go down.

The race for the three relegation spots confined to 11 possibles.

Newcastle have got a tough set of fixtures coming up against Spurs, Burnley, Man Utd, Wolves and Everton.

It is early days but that Burnley match is maybe already looking like a game where Newcastle need to pick up a win.

Fans may have been lifted by money eventually allowed to be spent by Mike Ashley only days before the Premier League kicked off, but the reality is, pretty much every other Premier League club, including those seen as fellow relegation candidates, have also spent on better quality players.

After these next five games it will be interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds will look, hopefully results will send them heading in the right direction.

Here’s hoping the win at West Ham wasn’t a one-off because Steve Bruce has a record of only five wins in his last twenty two Premier League matches with Newcastle.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor after the second round of Premier League matches):

8/13 Fulham

8/13 West Brom

9/4 Newcastle United

9/4 West Ham

5/2 Sheffield United

3/1 Burnley

3/1 Aston Villa

9/2 Crystal Palace

5/1 Brighton

6/1 Southampton

13/2 Leeds

40/1 Wolves

66/1 Leicester

80/1 Everton

