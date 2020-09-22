News

Premier League release official statement in response to Government announcement on fans

The Premier League have released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This followed a Government announcement earlier in the day, that revealed a range of new measures to combat the spread of the virus, including the cancellation of an October return of fans to Premier League stadiums and those in lower leagues.

Boris Johnson announcing that unless there was significant progress in halting the spread of the virus, we could expect to see restrictions in place for the next six months.

Premier League official statement – Tuesday 22 September 2020:

‘The Premier League notes the Government’s announcement today and while the health of the nation must remain everyone’s priority, we are disappointed that the safe return of supporters to matches has been postponed.

The Premier League is certain that, through League-wide guidelines and a code of conduct developed with scientific experts and agreed by the Government’s Sports Grounds Safety Authority, fans in stadiums will be as safe or even safer than at any other public activity currently permitted.

This is already evident in other European leagues.

Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them.

Last season, Premier League clubs suffered £700m in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than £100m per month. This is starting to have a devastating impact on clubs and their communities.

We are confident that Premier League clubs, using innovative ways to get supporters safely back into grounds, will enable revenues to return to all levels of the game, as well as maintain solidarity arrangements, current tax contributions and financial support for local and national economies.

While there is a current pause in a date for fans returning to sports venues, the Premier League and our clubs will not slow down in our preparations for providing safe, bio-secure environments.

We will continue to work with Government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible.’

