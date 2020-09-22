News

Premier League record smashed but Newcastle United didn’t receive the memo

In the 95th minute of the Premier League clash at Molineux, Jesus plants the ball into the top left corner.

A delayed but impressive return to Premier League action for Manchester City brushing aside an ambitious and very good Wolves side looking to build on consecutive seventh place finishes.

That match and Jesus’ strike bring to an end an exhilarating weekend of action in the English top tier.

An incredible 44 goals scored in the Premier League in this round of games, that Wolves 1 Man City match and Jesus’ 95th minute goal, meaning that the previous PL goals record in one weekend has been beaten.

It may have been an all-time Premier League record smashed but Newcastle United clearly didn’t receive the memo.

A quite incredible statistic because as the Premier League was breaking this goals record, Newcastle United failed to have even a single effort on target.

This is how the Premier League record was broken:

Arsenal 2 West Ham 1

Aston Villa 1 Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2

Leicester 4 Burnley 2

Everton 5 West Brom 2

Leeds 4 Fulham 3

Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 3

Newcastle United 0 Brighton 3

Southampton 2 Tottenham 5

Wolves 1 Manchester City 3

The irony doesn’t stop there…because the Premier League goals record that has been beaten, was one that has stood for nine and a half years, with nobody more important in creating that previous goals record total than Newcastle.

On the weekend of February 5th and 6th, 2011, there were 43 Premier League goals scored:

Aston Villa 2 Fulham 2

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1

Everton 5 Blackpool 3

Man City 3 West Brom 0

Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4

Stoke 3 Sunderland 2

Tottenham 2 Bolton 1

Wigan 4 Blackburn 3

Wolves 2 Man United 1

West Ham 0 Birmingham 1

Yes, that incredible 4-0 down to 4-4 match at St James Park, Cheick Tiote smashing home that equaliser.

Here’s hoping that Newcastle United have now received that Premier League memo telling teams to go out and attack and score as many goals as possible, starting with the game at Tottenham on Sunday.

