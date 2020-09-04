Opinion

‘Premier League questioned honour of Saudis to get them to pull out of Newcastle United takeover’

We all know the Newcastle United takeover is no more.

How exactly though, did this fail?

What truly bothers me is the lack of anyone, be that press, MPs, supporters or supposed experts, in either ignoring or failing to acknowledge the far most obvious reason why the potential buyers withdrew their offer.

In my opinion, it’s surely based within the bounds of integrity and this is how I see it.

Richard Masters, after a prolonged silence (following the consortium announcement), finally declared, that the triumvirate withdrew their Newcastle United takeover offer with a basic refusal to go to an independent tribunal, to ascertain, if indeed, the Saudi state would be the bosses, as opposed to an independent Sovereign wealth fund.

Amanda Staveley tells us that the Saudi Royal Court gave written assurances that the Sovereign wealth fund would be acting independently of their state. Saudi Royal Court! People that do business with all the most influential people and Countries throughout the world.

Yet, here we have Richard (I don’t care about the supporters ) Masters saying about the Saudi Royal Court – I don’t believe a word they say. That is in effect what he has said ( independent arbitrators? Really?).

This has to be one of the biggest insults to such proud people, to question, not their way of life, human rights etc, but their very honour (no wonder they walked away ).

How dare he? Who is he? And of course, he knew exactly what he was doing. If you can’t blow the candle out, insult those that lit it until they blow it out.

I have absolutely no doubt, whatsoever, in my own mind, that he was acting upon instruction from those that run the Premier League (the so-called top six ), it really is, as simple as that.

I think Leicester City winning the Premier league, shook their foundations. They have no intentions of allowing any chance of a repetition of that. You lot belong beneath us.

It is obvious that the Premier League questioned the honour of the Saudis in order to get them to pull out of the Newcastle United takeover.

It is an absolute disgrace and I for one will walk away from football forever. I’d rather watch paint dry.

