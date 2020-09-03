News

Premier League confirm people in China join Newcastle fans in not being able to watch PL football

The Premier League have made an official announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The statement confirming that they have terminated the license that allows football fans in China to watch Premier League football.

The Chinese licensee is / was PPTV and they were only one year into a three year deal with the Premier League.

Earlier today, The Athletic reported (see below) that the Premier League had an agreement to receive £523m between 2019 and 2022, around £178m per season.

However, they revealed that the Premier League were still waiting for £160m of the money owed for last season, money that should have been paid in early 2020.

Football fans in China now join Newcastle fans in the UK in not being able to watch their favourite team this season on live TV (at least not legally). None of Newcastle’s games in September having been chosen for live broadcast in the UK (October live TV choices set to be announced next week, Friday 11 September) and supporters hoping that pressure exerted by the government yesterday on the Premier League, will bring a change of heart, allowing Newcastle fans in the UK and those of other PL clubs, to watch the games via legal streams that aren’t part of the 220 games this season that will be chosen as part of the official agreements already in place with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Our sympathies especially to those Newcastle fans in China who gave excellent support to the team and a nice message for Mike Ashley (see above) at the pre-season tournament in China last summer.

The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for #PL coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The #PL will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage. pic.twitter.com/2TuwZeM9m4 — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) September 3, 2020

The Athletic report earlier today (3 September 2020):

‘The standoff between Chinese streaming service PPTV and the Premier League over a withheld £160 million payment has entered a seventh month, with one expert suggesting the media company has broken its three-year deal with the league after just one season.

PPTV paid £523 million for the right to stream all 380 Premier League games per season in China between 2019-22. But the main installment of PPTV’s payment for last season has never arrived.

The deal was struck at the peak of China’s apparent interest in using football investments to foster closer links with foreign governments and in the middle of a battle for eyeballs between rival streaming services in the world’s second-largest economy. Both of those inflationary factors have since waned, prompting industry experts to suggest PPTV overpaid for the Premier League rights, a theory that has gathered momentum since the pandemic caused the suspension of the 2019-20 season in March.’

