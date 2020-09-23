News

Premier League confirm Newcastle v Burnley moved for Sky Sports live TV coverage

A Premier League official announcement has revealed that Newcastle v Burnley has been moved for Sky Sports live TV coverage.

The Newcastle v Burnley match stays on Saturday 3 October but now kicks off at 8pm.

The Premier League announcement confirming that all ten of the week four PL matches are to be shown on live TV (see below), either on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

They have announced this round of matches separately because there is then a two week international break before the fifth set of PL games, when Newcastle United are currently scheduled to be at home to Man Utd on Saturday 17 October.

It looks for sure that all games will be available on live TV for the foreseeable.

Premier League official announcement:

The Premier League has today confirmed its live match selections for the first weekend of October.

Following the UK Government’s announcement yesterday that pubs will close at 22:00, midweek Premier League fixtures will now take place at 17:45 and 20:00.

These new kick-off times come into effect from Monday 28 September, with Fulham now hosting Aston Villa at 17:45 BST and Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool now starting at 20:00 BST.

All times below are BST.

Matchweek 3

Monday 28 September

17:45 Fulham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

20:00 Liverpool v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Matchweek 4

Saturday 3 October

12:30 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (BT Sport)

15:00 Everton v Brighton (BT Sport)

17:30 Leeds Utd v Man City (Sky Sports)

20:00 Newcastle Utd v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Sunday 4 October

12:00 Leicester City v West Ham (BT Sport)

12:00 Southampton v West Brom (BT Sport)

14:00 Arsenal v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

14:00 Wolves v Fulham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

19:15 Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

