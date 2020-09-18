Premier League clubs say financially desperately need fans back despite £900m spend on summer signings
Suggestions that this summer transfer market would be a quiet one are looking pretty lame now, a belief that Premier League clubs would seriously cut back on transfer spending due to the virus situation, not borne out by what has happened so far.
The confirmed incoming Premier League transfers (all detailed below) of the summer 2020 window have now gone flying past the £900m point.
Including today (Friday 18 September) there are still 18 days of trading business remaining before the transfer window eventually closes.
A report by Deloitte after the end of the 2019 summer transfer window revealed that at £1.41billion it was the second highest ever total of spending on Premier League transfers, only summer 2017 higher with £1.43billion.
With normally plenty of frenzied late activity in the transfer windows, the total spending by the 20 Premier League clubs is all but guaranteed to go well beyond £1billion and could even get close to that all time record.
Plus of course, clubs paying fees for loan players isn’t included in the £900m+ estimated total so far, nor does it include the serious extra wages that are being added to the commitments of Premier League clubs.
Gareth Bale set to rejoin Tottenham on loan a prime example, his wages are massive.
To this backdrop though, we had an official statement on Thursday night from the 20 Premier League clubs, which included this…
Premier League official statement – Thursday 17 September 2020:
‘Clubs reaffirmed that the continued loss of matchday revenues is having a significant impact across the League as well as on the football pyramid and local and national economies.
Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues.’
So the Premier League clubs say that they are desperately in need of the fans to return because of the money they will contribute. Well we all know that they don’t value us for any other reason!
However, it all looks a bit shameless, for the Premier League clubs to be set to spend £1billion+ on transfer fees and who knows how much on wages and loan fees, then at the same time turn around and plead a desperate need for cash that match going supporters will bring.
In the case of Newcastle United it is particularly shameful. Yes we all want to see Newcastle United signing players but having spent £35m on players in this window as well as signing on fees and the extra wages etc, how can Mike Ashley also have the nerve to not only have had countless normal (non-playing) staff on furlough and taking government (taxpayers cash!) to help pay them, but to also according to the Chronicle, still have plenty of them on furlough including scouts.
We are all desperate for at least some fans to be allowed back into stadiums but to base the clubs to suggest that financially they are an absolute overriding financial necessity is a bit embarrassing when you see the transfer spend this window.
Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:
Arsenal
Willian (Chelsea) Free
George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free
Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m
Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed
Gabriel (Lille) £24m
Aston Villa
Matty Cash (Forest) £16m
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) £28m
Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal) £17m
Brighton
Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed
Burnley
Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed
Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed
Will Rickard (Swansea) Free
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed
Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed
Chelsea
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m
Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £71m
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free
Michy Matshuayi (Chelsea) Loan
Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m
Everton
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) £20m
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) £12m
Allan (Napoli) £21.7m
Fulham
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Kenny Tete (Lyon) £Undisclosed
Alphonse Areola (PSG) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m
Ola Aina (Torino) Loan
Leeds
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m
Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed
Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m
Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m
Leicester City
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) £25m
Liverpool
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m
Manchester City
Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia
Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)
Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m
Scott Carson (Derby) Loan
Manchester United
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £35m
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jamal Lewis (Norwich) £15m
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) £20m
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m
Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan
Oliver Burke (West Brom) £Undisclosed
Jayden Bogle (Derby) £Undisclosed
Max Lowe (Derby) £Undisclosed
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m
Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m
West Brom
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m
Cedric Kipre (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Grady Diangana (West Ham) £18m
David Button (Brighton) £1m
Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd) £Undisclosed
West Ham United
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m
Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon) £Undisclosed
Wolves
Fabio Silva (Porto) £35m
Vitinha (Porto) Loan
Marcal (Wolves) £1.8m
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
