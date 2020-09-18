Opinion

Premier League clubs say financially desperately need fans back despite £900m spend on summer signings

Suggestions that this summer transfer market would be a quiet one are looking pretty lame now, a belief that Premier League clubs would seriously cut back on transfer spending due to the virus situation, not borne out by what has happened so far.

The confirmed incoming Premier League transfers (all detailed below) of the summer 2020 window have now gone flying past the £900m point.

Including today (Friday 18 September) there are still 18 days of trading business remaining before the transfer window eventually closes.

A report by Deloitte after the end of the 2019 summer transfer window revealed that at £1.41billion it was the second highest ever total of spending on Premier League transfers, only summer 2017 higher with £1.43billion.

With normally plenty of frenzied late activity in the transfer windows, the total spending by the 20 Premier League clubs is all but guaranteed to go well beyond £1billion and could even get close to that all time record.

Plus of course, clubs paying fees for loan players isn’t included in the £900m+ estimated total so far, nor does it include the serious extra wages that are being added to the commitments of Premier League clubs.

Gareth Bale set to rejoin Tottenham on loan a prime example, his wages are massive.

To this backdrop though, we had an official statement on Thursday night from the 20 Premier League clubs, which included this…

Premier League official statement – Thursday 17 September 2020:

‘Clubs reaffirmed that the continued loss of matchday revenues is having a significant impact across the League as well as on the football pyramid and local and national economies.

Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues.’

So the Premier League clubs say that they are desperately in need of the fans to return because of the money they will contribute. Well we all know that they don’t value us for any other reason!

However, it all looks a bit shameless, for the Premier League clubs to be set to spend £1billion+ on transfer fees and who knows how much on wages and loan fees, then at the same time turn around and plead a desperate need for cash that match going supporters will bring.

In the case of Newcastle United it is particularly shameful. Yes we all want to see Newcastle United signing players but having spent £35m on players in this window as well as signing on fees and the extra wages etc, how can Mike Ashley also have the nerve to not only have had countless normal (non-playing) staff on furlough and taking government (taxpayers cash!) to help pay them, but to also according to the Chronicle, still have plenty of them on furlough including scouts.

We are all desperate for at least some fans to be allowed back into stadiums but to base the clubs to suggest that financially they are an absolute overriding financial necessity is a bit embarrassing when you see the transfer spend this window.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan

Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m

Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed

Gabriel (Lille) £24m

Aston Villa

Matty Cash (Forest) £16m

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) £28m

Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal) £17m

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed

Will Rickard (Swansea) Free

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed

Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m

Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed

Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £71m

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Michy Matshuayi (Chelsea) Loan

Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m

Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) £20m

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) £12m

Allan (Napoli) £21.7m

Fulham

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m

Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan

Kenny Tete (Lyon) £Undisclosed

Alphonse Areola (PSG) Loan

Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m

Ola Aina (Torino) Loan

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed

Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m

Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) £25m

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Scott Carson (Derby) Loan

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £35m

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free

Jamal Lewis (Norwich) £15m

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) £20m

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m

Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan

Oliver Burke (West Brom) £Undisclosed

Jayden Bogle (Derby) £Undisclosed

Max Lowe (Derby) £Undisclosed

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

Cedric Kipre (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Grady Diangana (West Ham) £18m

David Button (Brighton) £1m

Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd) £Undisclosed

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon) £Undisclosed

Wolves

Fabio Silva (Porto) £35m

Vitinha (Porto) Loan

Marcal (Wolves) £1.8m

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

