Premier League announce – The most positive tests of new season results

The Premier League have confirmed the latest virus test results.

The three previous rounds of testing this season had found:

31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

No individuals have been identified but last Tuesday (22 September), only 70 minutes before their League Cup match with Hull, David Moyes and two of his players found out they had tested positive. Controversially, the match still went ahead despite the trio being already at the stadium and having been with the rest of the West Ham squad before finding out the results.

Presumably these are three of the ten new positive results, rather than the three positives from the tests carried out between 14 and 20 September.

On Friday (25 September), Steve Bruce told Sky Sports (see below) that Newcastle United still hadn’t experienced any positive tests, though he believes it is inevitable that they will increase, as the positive results become more widespread amongst the general population.

Bruce talking to Sky Sports on Friday (25 September 2020):

“We’ve just been tested again, and we were tested last week on Monday, so we hope that everyone is given a clean bill of health again.

“Obviously with the cases rising so alarmingly in the country, even though we’re very, very secure in our own bubble and when we’re here at the training ground, I think we all sense a security that everyone around us is OK.

“But as soon as we walk out the door this virus is out there.

“Footballers, managers – we’ve seen Moysey – we hope that they’re all OK.

“They’re not going to be immune to it just because they’re footballers, unfortunately.

“We have to get ready for that challenge as well because I think it’s pretty inevitable it’s going to happen.

“Yes, we’re very secure in our environment here, but as soon as we walk out of the door and we put petrol in the car or we do a bit of shopping or whatever we do, then we’re just as vulnerable as everybody else.”

Premier League official statement – Monday 28 September 2020:

The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 September and Sunday 27 September, 1,595 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were 10 new positive tests.

Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

