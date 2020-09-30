Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Newport – With 8 changes for Steve Bruce from Tottenham game

The Newcastle team v Newport will be revealed at 4.30pm this afternoon.

A 5.30pm behind closed doors match at Rodney Parade, as Newcastle United look to reach the fifth round of the League Cup.

A win tonight would then see Newcastle stay in the competition until at least just before Christmas, with the fifth round (quarter-final) matches being played the week commencing Monday 21 December.

Players definitely not available, Steve Bruce confirming that Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett won’t be involved, as they are back on the injury list with Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle.

Matt Ritchie had a shoulder operation on Tuesday and will be missing for months, whilst Matty Longstaff also continues to be unavailable.

In addition, it would appear that neither Allan Saint-Maximin nor Fabian Schar will be involved in this game either.

Steve Bruce claims that he will play a ‘strong team’ but in reality he appears to be referring simply to the fact that Newcastle have continued to bring signings in, without selling anybody, so the replacements to the Premier League first eleven are stronger than previous, at least on paper.

Against Blackburn he made 10 changes, only Javier Manquillo staying in from the PL team put out against West Ham, whilst only Hayden and Lascelles remained from the team that played Brighton, when NUFC met Morecambe.

Starting at the back, it appears that Mark Gillespie will be aiming for his third clean sheet in a row with a third start for NUFC in this competition.

With the injuries reducing options, I’m seeing Fernandez and Krafth at centre-back, with Yedlin as right-back.

Lewis only played 20 minutes on Sunday so no reason why he can’t play today and against Burnley on Saturday night, thus giving Manquillo a shift off. Plus of course the Spaniard isn’t a natural left-back.

Sean Longstaff looks sure to play and in the middle with him, I think we could see Hendrick, as Newport are quite a physical team. Always a chance that Steve Bruce could play Hayden but he started all of the last matches that were played across a seven day stretch.

Assuming he is fit enough now, I think Ryan Fraser will play on one wing, with Jacob Murphy on the other.

Andy Carroll didn’t start a lot of games last season but when he did, Joelinton usually started as well. So my money is on that pair playing furthest forward tonight.

That gives us a predicted Newcastle team v Newport of:

Gillespie, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Lewis, Murphy, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Carroll

