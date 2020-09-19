Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brighton after Steve Bruce update

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Brighton will be on Sunday.

After a run of only four wins in the final 20 Premier League matches last season, it was obviously a much welcome boost to see Newcastle win at West Ham last Saturday.

A decent display but still one carrying the luck as a poor Hammers side still hit the bar twice, as well as having more shots on target, possession and corners.

Always great to see new signings get off to a good start and with Hendrick’s goal and assist, Wilson scoring and Lewis creating three scoring chances as well as decent in defence, they could be well satisfied.

Despite talking of competing for the cups, Steve Bruce made 10 changes on Tuesday night, it would surely have been 11 but with Lewis not playing, Manquillo was needed to fill in at left-back.

A side that looked plenty strong on paper looked anything but on grass, Blackburn dominating with 65% possession, as well as on corners, plus having more shots on target. Even Steve Bruce admitted that Newcastle produced only one moment of quality, Almiron setting up Fraser for a goalscoring match winning debut, the only serious effort on target from NUFC.

Mark Gillespie though was another new signing who could be plenty happy with his debut, a clean sheet and win, dealing with everything he had to well, although Blackburn’s feeble threat up front did help.

So what about the Newcastle team v Brighton, is it simply a case of same eleven who started at West Ham?

Well, on Friday, Steve Bruce confirmed that there had been no new injuries from either match this past week.

As for those already on the injured list, the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that as well as long-term casualty Dwight Gayle, another four were still not ready to return: Matty Longstaff, Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar.

If we are looking for players (not including Javier Manquillo) on Tuesday who can be feasibly considered to have made any case for a place in Sunday’s team, I would only list Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron.

After a clean sheet at West Ham, I can’t see Steve Bruce leaving out Karl Darlow.

Whilst, as well as Ciaran Clark did on his return after seven months out, only injury would see him replace Lascelles or Fernandez.

Ryan Fraser is definitely going to be competing for a first team place but surely not just yet. He didn’t look fully fit on Tuesday, it was his first football since March, plus he has had no proper pre-season. Surely Morecambe next Wednesday will be his next start and he will be on the bench against Brighton.

Which leaves Miguel Almiron.

He was excellent in his brief sub appearance at West Ham and set up Hendrick’s goal. Against Blackburn he did ok despite next to no help from anybody else in the attacking half.

Steve Bruce said he left Almiron out at West Ham because he was expecting a physical game.

I think Miguel Almiron will start and the three possibilities he could replace are ASM, Hendrick or Carroll.

My guess is that Andy Carroll will drop to the bench as an impact sub and Newcastle hopefully look to press the opposition higher with a more mobile set-up including Almiron, ASM, Wilson and Hendrick, rather than hitting the ball long to Carroll as they did against West Ham. The likes of Dunk in the Brighton defence would relish that aerial duel far more than the Hammers defenders did.

That gives us a predicted Newcastle team v Brighton of:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, ASM, Wilson

