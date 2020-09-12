Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings after Saturday’s 2-0 win

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

(Please ignore the automated system thinking Krafth and Ritchie got on the pitch).

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

(Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce gives his reaction to the victory – Read HERE)

