Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Morecambe player ratings after Wednesday’s 7-0 thrashing

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Morecambe player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

